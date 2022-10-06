Tom Brady injury update: Buccaneers QB back on the field after suffering shoulder injury vs Chiefs

After 23 NFL seasons, it's going to take a lot to get Tom Brady off the field.

After suffering an apparent shoulder injury on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were left questioning the 45-year-old quarterback's availability for Week 5.

Brady didn't practice with his teammates on Wednesday but was seen at the One Buc Place practice fields in a t-shirt, talking with teammates and watching drills.

On Thursday, however, NFL Insider Dov Kleiman reported that the quarterback was a full participant at Buccaneers practice.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman After missing practice on Wednesday and being listed with shoulder and finger injuries, #Bucs QB Tom Brady returned to practice normally. After missing practice on Wednesday and being listed with shoulder and finger injuries, #Bucs QB Tom Brady returned to practice normally.

NFL Network's Sara Walsh posted a video on Twitter of Brady throwing at practice today.

He doesn't appear to be laboring with the injury and, according to Walsh, was 'slinging' passes throughout practice.

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh #nflnetwork Tom Brady was back at practice today after sitting out yesterday. He’s dealing with a banged up right shoulder, but was slinging it in prax today. #gobucs Tom Brady was back at practice today after sitting out yesterday. He’s dealing with a banged up right shoulder, but was slinging it in prax today. #gobucs #nflnetwork https://t.co/zJK14MnwUk

This news should put many fans at ease, considering Tom Brady is all but sure to start the Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

It's likely that Wednesday was just a scheduled day off for the quarterback, as the team said he would receive one each week.

Is QB Tom Brady still dealing with injuries?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is currently dealing with two injuries, according to multiple reports.

The most recent is a right shoulder injury which he suffered on Sunday night after a hit from Kansas City Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed.

He played through the pain in that game and threw for over 300 yards in a 41-31 loss.

The right finger injury that the seven-time Super Bowl winner is also dealing with apparently occurred in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

On a fumbled snap exchange with center Robert Hainsey, the quarterback injured his right ring finger. He has been seen with the finger taped up in recent weeks and it apparently doesn't hinder his ability to grip or throw the ball.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD QB Tom Brady has returned to practice and looked fine throwing the ball in drills. WR Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (knee) both are working again today. No sign of TE Cameron Brate (concussion) during portion of practice open to the media. QB Tom Brady has returned to practice and looked fine throwing the ball in drills. WR Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (knee) both are working again today. No sign of TE Cameron Brate (concussion) during portion of practice open to the media.

While the Bucs quarterback has returned to practice as a full participant, some of his teammates aren't quite on the same track.

Tight end Cameron Brate, who suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Sunday's game, is still working with a trainer as he tries to get through the NFL's concussion protocol.

Wide receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were also limited during this week's practice.

Kevin ODonnell Fox13 @ODonnellFox13 Bucs tight end Cam Brate working on the side with a trainer as he works his way back from concussion protocol. Bucs tight end Cam Brate working on the side with a trainer as he works his way back from concussion protocol. https://t.co/BAvEEyqmbP

Sunday's Week 5 divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons will be for the division lead. Both teams currently sit at 2-2 through the first four weeks.

Poll : 0 votes