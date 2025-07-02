Maxwell Hairston, a Buffalo Bills first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft, has found himself in legal trouble ahead of his first season as a pro. Reports about the cornerback being sued for sexual assault saw the light on Wednesday ahead of training camp.

Pro Football Talk reported that Hairston is being sued for an incident that allegedly occurred in 2021, when he was still with the Kentucky Wildcats. Analyst Mike Florio warned the player about a potential investigation by the NFL, despite the league making changes to the Personal Conduct Policy in 2023.

After recalling that the league limited itself to "investigate or discipline potential Policy violations alleged to have occurred before a player is under contract or Draft-eligible," Florio believes the league could have a different approach to this situation.

"With Bills first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston facing a civil lawsuit alleging that he engaged in sexual assault at the University of Kentucky in 2021, it’s possible that Hairston could face an investigation or discipline," Florio wrote in his NBC Sports column on Wednesday.

"For now, the league has declined comment on the matter, other than to acknowledge that it is aware of the lawsuit."

Shortly after Justin Tucker's suspension, the league might face another tricky situation with one of its employees, although the incident happened when he was still a student-athlete.

Bills GM opened up on Maxwell Hairston's controversy

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had discussed the allegations involving Maxwell Hairston in April. The No. 30 pick was the subject of several reports of alleged sexual assault before the Bills even invited him to work out for them.

Beane said the team was aware of the claims, adding that the school investigated the allegations and found the player innocent.

"It was one of those where there was zero information saying that this actually happened to what the accusation was," Beane told the media.

"Just like anything in this world, you can’t just take someone’s account and think that’s the truth, but yes, we fully investigated that. If there was anything to that, he wouldn’t have been invited to the combine... he was at the draft last night.”

Things could change for the player, the team and the league if the lawsuit evolves into a trial. The Bills have renewed expectations after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC championship game, but this isn't the best way to start training camp.

