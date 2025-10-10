"I apologize to anyone who had to sit through this": Mike Greenberg doesn't hold back as Eagles run four straight tush pushes vs Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles faced the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. While none of it was what most fans expected, one de facto Eagles prerequisite was filled in spades. Near the middle of the third quarter, Philadelphia managed to get near a first down and also within about four yards of the endzone. As such, they ran four consecutive tush pushes to score a go-ahead touchdown.The sight sickened NFL analyst Mike Greenberg, who spoke on an Oct. 10 edition of &quot;Get Up&quot; via Awful Announcing about what he witnessed.&quot;On behalf of the National Football League and its fans, I apologize to anyone who had to sit through this,&quot; Greenberg said. &quot;They ran four consecutive tush pushes to the amusement of no one. They're jumping early, no one cares, it's ridiculous, but whatever, Brian Daboll frustrated. ... Why don't we just award them a touchdown? They award a walk now on four straight pitches so you don't have to waste the time.&quot;Greenberg's statement suggested that it was a waste of time to see the play unfold because it was predictable. However, what wasn't predictable was the final score. Philadelphia lost the game 34-17, with one of their two touchdowns coming via the tush push. Many had expected the opposite after the Eagles fell to the Denver Broncos by surrendering a late comeback.Eagles' hot start finds freezer amid sudden concerning losing streakJalen Hurts at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: GettyThe NFC East was seemingly well within the grasp of the Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott's defense was letting him down, the New York Giants were seemingly dead on arrival, and the Washington Commanders were down a quarterback.Now, in the span of less than five days, the team's opportunity to all but shut the door after a 4-0 start has been ruined. The Commanders sit at 3-2 with both the Cowboys and Giants in range with two wins. The Commanders and Cowboys have a chance to tighten the race even further.The Commanders face the 2-2 Chicago Bears with a healthy Jayden Daniels, while the Cowboys face the 2-3 Carolina Panthers.Philadelphia has no choice but to go into their bye hoping for help to keep any kind of buffer lead on the rest of the division. If not, the NFC East might essentially be back to Week 1, with anyone able to win the division.One thing's for certain: Philadelphia won't be kicking their feet up during their mini-bye in a moment eerily reminiscent of their implosion after reaching the first Super Bowl of the Jalen Hurts era.