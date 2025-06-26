"Mike Macdonald is COOKIN": NFL fans react to Shaquill Griffin returning to Seahawks on $3,000,000 deal

NFL fans had a lot to say about Shaquill Griffin returning to the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks brought back the veteran cornerback, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Wednesday. Shaquill is joining the team on a one-year, $3 million deal that could be worth up to $4 million.
Griffin, who spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks, played with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Some fans wanted him back in Minnesota, but it was Seattle's front office that pulled the trigger and landed the 29-year-old.
Many were excited about Shaquill Griffin finding his way back to Lumen Field after five years.
"YAAA MIKE IS COOKIN LFGG," one fan said, referring to Mike Macdonald.
Others were unhappy about the fact that the Vikings couldn't or didn't want to push harder to retain Shaquill Griffin on the roster.
Griffin played 17 games during his lone season with the Minnesota Vikings. He helped the team win 14 games, which was only topped by the 15-2 record their divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions, posted. Griffin posted 41 tackles and two interceptions for 28 yards and six passes defended.
The Vikings couldn't move past the LA Chargers in the wild-card round of the 2024 NFL playoffs. Their magical season came to an end against Matthew Stafford and Co. at the turn of the year.
How did Shaquill Griffin fare with the Seattle Seahawks?
The Seattle Seahawks picked Shaquill Griffin with the No. 90 draft pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He spent the next four seasons under Pete Carroll, trying to help the team return to the Super Bowl after back-to-back trips in 2013 and 2014.
Griffin tallied 249 tackles, six interceptions for 28 yards and 48 passes defended. He became a Pro Bowler for the first and only time in 2019, a year before he signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His Jacksonville tenure wasn't the best, as he only played 19 games over two seasons and missed the final 11 in 2022.
He then shared time between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers in 2023 before heading to Minnesota. Griffin joins a young group of corners in Seattle, which includes Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe.
