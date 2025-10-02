  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Mike McCarthy gets candid about Mac Jones outperforming Brock Purdy after returning as starter for TNF vs Rams

Mike McCarthy gets candid about Mac Jones outperforming Brock Purdy after returning as starter for TNF vs Rams

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 02, 2025 23:51 GMT
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
Mike McCarthy gets candid about Mac Jones outperforming Brock Purdy after returning as starter for TNF vs Rams (Credit: IMAGN)

The San Francisco 49ers will turn to Mac Jones again in Thursday Night Football's duel against the LA Rams. The divisional matchup will kick off Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, with Jones eager to get the third win of the season in as many starts for the Niners.

Ad

During Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on whether the 49ers should be worried about a potential drama involving Jones and Brock Purdy, the QB1 who won't play this week due to toe soreness.

When asked about whether he would be concerned that any of his players would be unhappy, McCarthy said that the way they communicate and help each other every day should be above everything else.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That quarterback room, I'm sure is very very close," McCarthy said. "I've never been in one that isn't. I don't think that drama is something that's really dealt with in the room. And if it is, then you probably got to look at the things that have led up to that point in time. It's part of the game.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The fact that they'll be able to stay right in rhythm with how they want to play conceptually, how they want to play against the Rams, which as we know, the Rams defense is a big challenge. Personally, I wouldn't be thinking about that (drama) at all. And I'm sure Brock is helping Mac get ready for the game."
Ad
Ad

In two games played with the Niners, Jones has completed 53 of 80 passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. He has rushed the ball seven times for 5 yards and no scores.

49ers reporter threw shade at Brock Purdy while praising Mac Jones

After the 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, reporter Grant Cohn praised Mac Jones for the game-winning drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal to seal the deal. Cohn went as far as saying that the result would have been different if Purdy were on the field.

Ad
"Look, I'm not saying Brock Purdy wouldn't have won this game, but Purdy might not have won this game," Cohn said. "He had the ball down by one against the Cardinals last season and threw a game-losing interception. He was not clutch. He threw two picks, Mac threw one pick."

Mac Jones is perfect as the 49ers' starter, but the challenge will be harder against a strong Rams team eager to reach the next level.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications