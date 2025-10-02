Mike McCarthy gets candid about Mac Jones outperforming Brock Purdy after returning as starter for TNF vs Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will turn to Mac Jones again in Thursday Night Football's duel against the LA Rams. The divisional matchup will kick off Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, with Jones eager to get the third win of the season in as many starts for the Niners. During Thursday's edition of &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on whether the 49ers should be worried about a potential drama involving Jones and Brock Purdy, the QB1 who won't play this week due to toe soreness. When asked about whether he would be concerned that any of his players would be unhappy, McCarthy said that the way they communicate and help each other every day should be above everything else.&quot;That quarterback room, I'm sure is very very close,&quot; McCarthy said. &quot;I've never been in one that isn't. I don't think that drama is something that's really dealt with in the room. And if it is, then you probably got to look at the things that have led up to that point in time. It's part of the game.&quot;The fact that they'll be able to stay right in rhythm with how they want to play conceptually, how they want to play against the Rams, which as we know, the Rams defense is a big challenge. Personally, I wouldn't be thinking about that (drama) at all. And I'm sure Brock is helping Mac get ready for the game.&quot;In two games played with the Niners, Jones has completed 53 of 80 passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. He has rushed the ball seven times for 5 yards and no scores.49ers reporter threw shade at Brock Purdy while praising Mac JonesAfter the 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, reporter Grant Cohn praised Mac Jones for the game-winning drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal to seal the deal. Cohn went as far as saying that the result would have been different if Purdy were on the field.&quot;Look, I'm not saying Brock Purdy wouldn't have won this game, but Purdy might not have won this game,&quot; Cohn said. &quot;He had the ball down by one against the Cardinals last season and threw a game-losing interception. He was not clutch. He threw two picks, Mac threw one pick.&quot;Mac Jones is perfect as the 49ers' starter, but the challenge will be harder against a strong Rams team eager to reach the next level.