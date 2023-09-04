Mike McCarthy stresses why Week 1 Giants showdown is 'a little tougher' as Cowboys HC underlines extra time spent on prep 

The Dallas Cowboys will open Week 1 on the road against the New York Giants in what is expected to be a high-profile showdown between two quarterbacks under pressure.

Daniel Jones signed a $160 million extension this summer, a move that turned some heads in the sports media landscape. Dak Prescott, meanwhile, is still on the $160 million contract he signed in 2021, though he already has his eyes on a multi-million dollar extension.

At the press conference ahead of Week 1, Mike McCarthy underlined the Cowboys' preparations for the opener.

He said:

"It's week one, a division game, These games are so important. The success rate of your division record usually affects your playoffs."

McCarthy stresses the need for a win in Cowboys' Week 1 showdown vs Giants

The Cowboys head coach added that they have spent extra time on the Giants, even though they have the same coordinators coming back.

"We have a pretty good beat on what to expect, but going back to what I said earlier 35% of these looks will be different so we are preparing for that," McCarthy said.

"When that first game is on the road, it always seems a little tougher. All four teams will be on the playoffs hunt but this Giants game, this is the one game we need to go win."

Exploring Cowboys' strength of schedule

Dallas' strength of schedule for the 2023 season is not quite easygoing. Dak Prescott and co. are the proud holders of the fourth-most-difficult road to the playoffs this time around.

Post Week 1, the Cowboys' schedule will see them face Aaron Rodgers' Jets, the Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals, the New England Patriots, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

After a bye week in Week 7, the Cowboys will lock horns with the Rams and the Eagles before once again facing the Giants. Their next showdown with the Eagles is on December 11. The rematch, however, will be at Jerry World.