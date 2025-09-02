  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Mike McDaniel gets honest as Tyreek Hill gets outvoted as Dolphins captain by teammates

Mike McDaniel gets honest as Tyreek Hill gets outvoted as Dolphins captain by teammates

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 02, 2025 04:28 GMT
NFL: JUN 04 Miami Dolphins OTA - Source: Getty
NFL: JUN 04 Miami Dolphins OTA - Source: Getty

Tyreek Hill has been outvoted as Miami Dolphins captain for the 2025 season. The wide receiver had been captain since arriving in 2022. Following his drama-filled statement in January, when the Dolphins failed to make the playoffs last season, Hill's teammates have made their call.

Ad

When the Dolphins announced the leadership group for 2025, Hill was left out as a solid option by his teammates. Jordyn Brooks and Bradley Chubb were named as the first-year team captains.

Coach Mike McDaniels also shared his thoughts after the announcement of the new leaders.

"I'm really excited about the whole voting process in general this year," McDaniel said as per NY Post. "This team was much more unified, and the focus on those six guys were very clear- those were resounding vote-getters.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We were focused on giving the keys to captaincy to guys that had earned it each and every day. That's what speaks to me the most is a football team that knows who it wants to be led by."

Last season, the Dolphins finished second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record. After losing to the Jets in their season finale, Tyreek Hill talked about how it was his first time without a playoff appearance, and also hinted at the possibility of leaving the Dolphins.

Ad
"This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs, man," Hill said. "So I just got to do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or wherever the case may be, I'm finna open the door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what's best for my career because I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."
Ad
Ad

In July, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called out Tyreek Hill for his comments. He stated that he wanted the wide receiver to own up to his words and try to win back the trust of his teammates.

Mike McDaniel shares an update on Tyreek Hill's injury

In August, Tyreek Hill injured himself during a joint practice session with the Chicago Bears. This led to the wide receiver missing out on all three preseason games with the team.

Ad

However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Miami coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Hill's status on Monday. He is expected to make a comeback during their season opener against the Colts on Sept. 7.

Can McDaniel and the Dolphins qualify for the playoffs and compete for a Super Bowl appearance this year?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications