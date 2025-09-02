Mike McDaniel gets honest as Tyreek Hill gets outvoted as Dolphins captain by teammates

Tyreek Hill has been outvoted as Miami Dolphins captain for the 2025 season. The wide receiver had been captain since arriving in 2022. Following his drama-filled statement in January, when the Dolphins failed to make the playoffs last season, Hill's teammates have made their call.When the Dolphins announced the leadership group for 2025, Hill was left out as a solid option by his teammates. Jordyn Brooks and Bradley Chubb were named as the first-year team captains.Coach Mike McDaniels also shared his thoughts after the announcement of the new leaders.&quot;I'm really excited about the whole voting process in general this year,&quot; McDaniel said as per NY Post. &quot;This team was much more unified, and the focus on those six guys were very clear- those were resounding vote-getters.&quot;We were focused on giving the keys to captaincy to guys that had earned it each and every day. That's what speaks to me the most is a football team that knows who it wants to be led by.&quot;Last season, the Dolphins finished second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record. After losing to the Jets in their season finale, Tyreek Hill talked about how it was his first time without a playoff appearance, and also hinted at the possibility of leaving the Dolphins.&quot;This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs, man,&quot; Hill said. &quot;So I just got to do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or wherever the case may be, I'm finna open the door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what's best for my career because I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there.&quot;In July, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called out Tyreek Hill for his comments. He stated that he wanted the wide receiver to own up to his words and try to win back the trust of his teammates.Mike McDaniel shares an update on Tyreek Hill's injuryIn August, Tyreek Hill injured himself during a joint practice session with the Chicago Bears. This led to the wide receiver missing out on all three preseason games with the team.However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Miami coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Hill's status on Monday. He is expected to make a comeback during their season opener against the Colts on Sept. 7.Ian Rapoport @RapSheetLINK#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tells reporters that RB De’Von Achane (calf) will practice today, while Tyreek Hill (oblique) &amp;amp;amp; Darren Waller (returning) are on track to play.Can McDaniel and the Dolphins qualify for the playoffs and compete for a Super Bowl appearance this year?