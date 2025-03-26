Mike Tannenbaum mock draft: Ex-Jets GM projects 49ers to select Michigan’s Will Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers have undergone a major roster overhaul, trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings. Additionally, they released Javon Hargrave and Leonard Floyd, and saw Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga, among others, sign with different teams.

They own 11 draft picks in the 2025 NFL draft and hope to add more talent to their roster. Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN projects the 49ers will select Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson with the No. 11 pick.

"A lot of holes here -- the offensive tackle, receiver and cornerback groups could all use a look," Tannenbaum wrote in his mock released on Tuesday. "But the Niners allowed 25.6 points per game last season (29th), and they didn't really replace the lost talent on that side of the ball in free agency. That includes Charvarius Ward's spot at outside cornerback. Johnson could be a Day 1 starter there."

"At 6-2 and 194 pounds, he has ideal size and physicality at the position. I see great instincts when I watch him play ball, too. I know he missed time in 2024 with his foot injury, but he has nine career interceptions and all the traits to be a frontline corner in the pros."

Johnson is a junior defensive back out of Michigan. In three seasons with the Wolverines, he recorded 68 tackles, nine interceptions for 128 yards, 10 passes defended and three touchdowns.

John Lynch confirms 49ers are listening to offers for Brandon Aiyuk from Browns

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly trying to draft Shedeur Sanders and pair him with a true WR1 for next season. Brandon Aiyuk has been mentioned as that player, and 49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed they are listening to offers for the veteran wide receiver.

"That typically happens with really good players. I remember two years ago having similar conversations. You get calls and you always listen to calls. Since Kyle (Shanahan) and I have been here, we've been the No. 2 cash-spending team."

"In the last four years, we're the fourth-highest cash-spending team. So at some point, you have to reset a little bit, or at least recalibrate. You can't just keep pressing the pedal."

With Cam Ward looking like the favorite to be drafted No. 1 overall, the possibility of Shedeur Sanders going to the Browns has grown. Cleveland, like San Francisco, wants to start fresh — and they could work together to make that happen.

