Mike Tomlin’s future uncertain if Steelers fail to end playoff "desperation": Insider

Mike Tomlin may be one of the NFL’s most respected coaches, but his seat in Pittsburgh is warming up, and Mike Florio believes 2025 could be make-or-break. The 53-year-old is gearing up for his 19th season with the Steelers after signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year, $13.65 million deal.
But even Rodgers' arrival might not be enough to save Tomlin’s job if the team can’t shake off nearly a decade of playoff misery. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show," calling the Steelers “desperate” to end their nine-year postseason win drought.
“It feels like a level of desperation,” Florio said. “If they fail again, we need to be ready for anything in 2026. That's the longest the Steelers have gone between postseason wins since they finally got their first one, December 23rd, 1972, in the Immaculate Reception game."
"So I feel like there's a desperation there. And if they fail to win a playoff game this year, what happens next? I'm not saying they will fire Mike Tomlin, but the level of desperation this year tells me if they fail again, we need to be ready for anything in 2026,” Florio continued.
To Tomlin’s credit, he’s never posted a losing season, which is a badge of honor few NFL coaches can claim. However, with playoff futility Pittsburgh's front office might be running out of patience. A strong regular season won’t be enough this time with Tomlin’s future hinging on winning in January.
Ex-Steelers LB gives honest take on Mike Tomlin
Steelers legend James Harrison just gave Tomlin’s coaching style an honest review. On the "Nightcap" podcast on Friday, Harrison praised Tomlin for being a “players’ coach” but also discussed the downside.
“It goes a little too far… then it becomes an issue,” he said. Harrison also called out the Super Bowl-winning coach for dodging accountability.
“You ask a tough question and get a tough answer—that didn’t come true to me,” he added. [04:25]
With Pittsburgh’s playoff drought dragging on, voices like his are only getting louder.
