Mike Tomlin’s future uncertain if Steelers fail to end playoff "desperation": Insider

Mike Tomlin may be one of the NFL’s most respected coaches, but his seat in Pittsburgh is warming up, and Mike Florio believes 2025 could be make-or-break. The 53-year-old is gearing up for his 19th season with the Steelers after signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year, $13.65 million deal.

Ad

But even Rodgers' arrival might not be enough to save Tomlin’s job if the team can’t shake off nearly a decade of playoff misery. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show," calling the Steelers “desperate” to end their nine-year postseason win drought.

“It feels like a level of desperation,” Florio said. “If they fail again, we need to be ready for anything in 2026. That's the longest the Steelers have gone between postseason wins since they finally got their first one, December 23rd, 1972, in the Immaculate Reception game."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So I feel like there's a desperation there. And if they fail to win a playoff game this year, what happens next? I'm not saying they will fire Mike Tomlin, but the level of desperation this year tells me if they fail again, we need to be ready for anything in 2026,” Florio continued.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

To Tomlin’s credit, he’s never posted a losing season, which is a badge of honor few NFL coaches can claim. However, with playoff futility Pittsburgh's front office might be running out of patience. A strong regular season won’t be enough this time with Tomlin’s future hinging on winning in January.

Also read: "You’ll get biggest kick" – NFL insider urges Mike Tomlin to encash Aaron Rodgers’ drama for Steelers’ success

Ad

Ex-Steelers LB gives honest take on Mike Tomlin

Steelers legend James Harrison just gave Tomlin’s coaching style an honest review. On the "Nightcap" podcast on Friday, Harrison praised Tomlin for being a “players’ coach” but also discussed the downside.

“It goes a little too far… then it becomes an issue,” he said. Harrison also called out the Super Bowl-winning coach for dodging accountability.

Ad

“You ask a tough question and get a tough answer—that didn’t come true to me,” he added. [04:25]

Ad

With Pittsburgh’s playoff drought dragging on, voices like his are only getting louder.

Also read: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger gets honest on Aaron Rodgers' post-Achilles era under Mike Tomlin

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.