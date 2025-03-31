Mike Vrabel gets 100% real on Travis Hunter's position if Patriots draft him with No. 4 pick

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Travis Hunter’s rare two-way talent continues to stir debate, and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is keeping all options on the table.

Speaking at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Vrabel addressed the growing speculation about the Patriots potentially using the No. 4 overall pick on Hunter, the electrifying Colorado standout who has starred at both cornerback and wide receiver under Deion Sanders.

“I don’t know how anybody could say how hard it would be. We’ve never seen a player necessarily do it,” Vrabel said, per MassLive. “I think there’s some things he can improve on by probably concentrating on just one position. But never going to put any restrictions on Travis or any player.”

New England Patriots eye Travis Hunter's versatility

Hunter is a 2023 Heisman finalist and one of college football’s most versatile athletes in recent memory. He captivated NFL scouts with his elite route-running and instincts on both sides of the ball. But the question remains: Can he continue playing both ways in the pros?

Vrabel didn’t rule it out.

“We try as much as they can handle. We’re going to continue to put more on their plate,” he said. “If he were on our football team and showed great skill at one position, and started to really do well in his conditioning, and it didn’t fall and didn’t drop (off), we would be open to playing everybody we had at more than one position.”

The Patriots have long valued versatility, especially under former head coach Bill Belichick. Being a former linebacker who once caught touchdown passes himself, Vrabel understands the value of using players creatively. That mindset could bode well for a prospect like Hunter, whose explosiveness and football IQ make him one of the most unique talents in the upcoming draft.

Hunter finished his junior season at Colorado with 57 receptions for 721 yards and 5 touchdowns, along with 4 interceptions and 9 pass breakups on defense, despite missing time with an injury.

While nothing is guaranteed at this stage, Vrabel’s comments suggest the Patriots aren’t locked into traditional roles or expectations when it comes to evaluating talent. If Hunter lands in Foxborough, he’ll have a coach willing to explore all of his upside.

“Anything that would help the football team, I’d be all in favor of,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, and the NFL world will be watching to see if they go bold with one of the most intriguing prospects in years.

