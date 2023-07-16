Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney has had quite the few months.

After winning the Super Bowl, the former New York Giants receiver has taken plenty of shots at his former employer.

The latest incident involved an exchange where Kadarius Toney makes fatphobic comments to a Giants fan was less than complimentary of.

After trolling the Giants in many ways, which includes returning serve to a fan that claimed he missed quarterback Daniel Jones, Toney has been the center of attention. But famous YouTuber Mikerophone believes Toney is one of the easier people to troll.

Mikerophone said via his YouTube channel:

“I don't think Kadarius Toney necessarily got the memo because I think Kadarius Toney is quite possibly the easiest person to troll that I've ever seen. So, there's a video of Kadarius Toney that is going viral of a New York Giants fan quite literally trolling him on Twitter

… you're winning a Super Bowl you don't need to the biggest genius to figure out that this young man is just trying to troll.”

We all now know that Toney has some rather intense feelings regarding his former team in the Giants, and some are shocked that he is being so vocal about it.

Kadarius Toney aiming for another Super Bowl with Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

After starting last season as a member of the Giants, Toney made the move to Kansas City, where he played seven regular season games (started three) and then made his presence felt in the Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

WARNING: VULGAR LANGUAGE USED BELOW.

evin @KayvonOjulari Kadarius Toney tryna convince me he doesn’t miss Daniel Jones and that Daniel Jones misses him at 3 AM 🤣🤣🤣

After catching seven passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs, Kadarius Toney will be hoping to play a more significant role for the Chiefs next season.

He totaled 14 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. After an offseason to work with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, he is expected to be in for a better 2023 season.

