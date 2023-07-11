Why did Kadarius Toney delete his Twitter account? Exploring Chiefs WR’s whirlwind controversy

This time during an NFL offseason is a nervous period for franchises as players are on holiday, and for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney, he has himself in a sticky situation.

Such has been the blowback on two incidents featuring him that Toney has deleted his Twitter account.

First, it was an interaction between himself and a fan in which an idea was pushed that he was missing New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. This then led to the exchange becoming rather intense and explicit and the DMs between Toney and the fan were then posted on social media.

evin @KayvonOjulari Kadarius Toney tryna convince me he doesn’t miss Daniel Jones and that Daniel Jones misses him at 3 AM 🤣🤣🤣 Kadarius Toney tryna convince me he doesn’t miss Daniel Jones and that Daniel Jones misses him at 3 AM 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/U37Lj0AqHP

That was the first incident, and now we get to the second one.

A Giants fan posted a picture of a DM on Twitter from the Super Bowl-winning receiver and it is not a good look. The woman posted a picture of herself at a New York Yankee game and Toney was less than complimentary of the picture.

The Chiefs receiver isn't coming off looking too good here and now his Twitter account has been deleted. Toney is now claiming that his accounts were hacked, so we aren't sure what the next move is, but NFL fans aren't happy with the receiver.

Kadarius Toney hoping for big 2023 season

Super Bowl LVII - Kadarius Toney in action

Toney was traded to the Chiefs midway through last season after only playing two games and starting one, and in the regular season, he only played three games for the Chiefs.

He totalled 171 yards and two touchdowns from 14 receptions, but it was in the postseason and, more so the Super Bowl, that he showcased his talents.

While his stats of one catch for five yards and a touchdown don't paint the picture of a player having a big say on the game, it was his punt return that was a Super Bowl record.

With just over 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter and the Chiefs leading 28-27, the ball was punted to Kadarius Toney. He then took the football from the Chiefs' 30-yard line and raced away down to near the Eagles' five-yard line.

Now, as he enters another season with the Chiefs, Toney will be hoping to have a bigger impact during the regular season as he has already shown what he can do on the biggest stage.

