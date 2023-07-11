Kadarius Toney is looking to have a breakout season with the Chiefs as he could be their top wide receiver. This offseason has been relatively quiet for the former Florida Gator; until recently. A fan tweeted out an interaction between him and Toney over the wideout's former Giants teammate in quarterback Daniel Jones.

The exchange quickly became explicit as Toney went on a tirade as the fan accused him of missing Jones.

Warning - NFSW language:

"You talking about I miss Daniel Jones? Apparently, he miss me. F**k a** n***a. I can show you the call log b***h a** n***a. He calling me, blowing me up. F**k n***a. F**k you talking about? Whole a** n***a. I don't give a f**k about no music shit. You talking about b***h a** n***a, you ain't slid on no block.

"You ain't pulled up on me yet. You ain't talking about s**t. But then in my DM n***a. Pull up n***a or shut the f**k up period. Well, tell that n***a stop calling me then if he don't miss me."

evin @KayvonOjulari Kadarius Toney tryna convince me he doesn’t miss Daniel Jones and that Daniel Jones misses him at 3 AM 🤣🤣🤣 Kadarius Toney tryna convince me he doesn’t miss Daniel Jones and that Daniel Jones misses him at 3 AM 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/U37Lj0AqHP

Toney concluded:

"Fuck ass n***a. Yo P***y a** on my DM n***a. Unless you dropping an add-it f**k n***a."

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver didn't stop there with that New York Giants fan as he went after another one. Kadarius Toney commented on a photo sent to him and went off about her looks, suggesting she should get some liposuction.

Toney was the Giants' first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and was traded to the Chiefs last October in exchange for draft picks.

Kadarius Toney and his stats thus far in his NFL career

Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

In 19 career games, Toney has 55 receptions, 591 yards and two touchdowns. Toney's stats in his young NFL career have been impacted by various injuries. Last season, he missed time due to a strain on his hamstring. The 24-year-old dealt with ankle, abdomen and shoulder injuries with the Giants.

We will see how the young wideout fares in his first full season with Kansas City and if he can stay healthy in 2023.

