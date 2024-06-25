  • NFL
  • Mina Kimes pushes Packers to get Jordan Love contract extension done in haste: "No point waiting for Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa"

Mina Kimes pushes Packers to get Jordan Love contract extension done in haste: "No point waiting for Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 25, 2024 15:43 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Mina Kimes believes Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love should get a deal done sooner rather than later.

After Aaron Rodgers' departure, Jordan Love exceeded expectations as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in 2023. While fans are excited to see what he will do in 2024, it's also a contract year for the quarterback, and a big payday could be on the horizon.

Love, along with Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, are all in line to receive lucrative contract extensions. ESPN analyst Mina Kimes doesn't believe that the Packers should wait out the market and see what Prescott and Tagovailoa get paid.

"No point in waiting for Dak/Tua"-via Mina Kimes post on X
also-read-trending Trending

On NFL Live, she said the Green Bay Packers should do whatever it takes to sign him, no matter the cost.

"Get the deal done and pay what it takes, because HE'S THAT DUDE."-Kimes on NFL Live

Kimes' suggestion for Jordan Love is exactly what Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence recently did. The quarterback signed a five-year contract extension worth $275 million earlier this month, deciding not to wait until after the season to get his payday.

Packers GM in favor of signing Jordan Love before training camp

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst experienced many hiccups during his tenure with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback. The tumultuous relationship between the quarterback and the team led to his eventual trade to the New York Jets.

Likely, he doesn't want to go the same route as Jordan Love, which is why he is trying to sign his young quarterback to a contract extension sooner rather than later.

Gutekunst appeared on the 97.3 The Game radio show and said that while discussions are ongoing, both sides are on the same page and that he wanted to get it done before camp kicks off in late July.

“We’re in those conversations right now. The nice part about this is none of these things are always easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing. We’d like to get this done before training camp for sure. Both parties want to get a contract extension done," Gutekunst said on Love's contract.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is currently the highest-paid quarterback, earning $55 million a season. Whether Love's contract rivals Burrows remains to be seen in the coming weeks.

