Mina Kimes shares disgusting comments to show brutal reality of being a woman online

ESPN's Mina Kimes shares her thoughts on the latest NFL news every day, whether on air or through her social media platforms. While many fans enjoy her take on the latest sports news and headlines, Kimes addressed the constant disparaging comments she receives on Instagram regularly.

On Tuesday, Kimes shared a screenshot of comments she received on her Instagram Story, highlighting one user in particular. The majority of comments targeted her ethnicity, suggesting she be deported, despite her being born in Nebraska. The user also made disparaging remarks about her appearance, including suggesting she get plastic surgery, along with other inappropriate comments.

Kimes responded to the harassment in her Instagram story, writing:

"POV: you are a woman opening this app most days."

Kimes shared the terrible messages she receives regularly on social media. (Photo via Kimes Instagram Story)

Mina Kimes has worked for ESPN since 2014 when she was hired as a writer for ESPN.com. She has since appeared on "Around the Horn", "First Take", "Pardon the Interruption" and is a regular cast member of "NFL Live."

Mina Kimes questioned Ravens 'tone' after releasing Justin Tucker amid assault allegations

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that they had released kicker Justin Tucker. The veteran is currently under investigation for improper conduct with numerous massage therapists in spas around Baltimore.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement on Monday announcing their decision to release Tucker. Mina Kimes quote tweeted the statement on her X account asking if it was necessary to use a tone in which it sounded as if they were praising the kicker on his NFL accomplishments and not taking a stance against the allegations.

"Was this tone necessary?" Mina Kimes wrote on X.

Throughout the statement, the Ravens called Tucker's tenure with the team, 'unforgettable' and referred to his talent as 'extraordinary'. The organization finished the statement by wishing him and his family well in the future. Justin Tucker had two years remaining on his current four-year deal worth $24 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

