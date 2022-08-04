Deshaun Watson ruling will define Roger Goodell’s career, claims NFL analyst Mina Kimes

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be officially suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season as a result of his sexual-harassment allegations.

Many reacted to the news, thinking the former Texans quarterback had favorable consequences. Many thought he should have been suspended for the entire season plus more.

ESPN's Mina Kimes thinks that the ruling will define league commissioner Roger Goodell.

Kimes said:

"The Ray Rice story was the first one I covered at ESPN. I think it's probably one of if the not biggest black marks on Roger Goodell, his tenure as the commissioner of the NFL. It's something that I think he has tried to change, maybe mostly unsuccessfully. This is a pretty career defining moment for him. I don't know what's going to happen."

Houston sat the quarterback all of last season due to his ongoing allegations and finally traded him this off-season.

The All-Pro quarterback was eventually dealt to the Cleveland Browns on March 18, 2022. The Browns gave up first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as their third-round pick in 2023 and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024.

While he was under investigation by the league for the entire off-season, the NFL finally came to their conclusion to give him just six games.

Many other players received harsher punishments than Deshaun Watson for less severe acts

When the NFL officially suspended the signal caller for just six games, many were on both sides of the fence.

On March 7, 2022 the NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely for placing bets on his own team while he was not playing due to injury.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has had season-long suspensions before due to failing multiple drug tests.

The NFL and Goodell have the power to suspend Watson for longer if they choose to do so. if the NFLPA appeals the suspension, Watson will be eligible to suit up for week 1 of the NFL season.

