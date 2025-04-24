Mina Kimes warns Jaguars against using top-five pick on Ashton Jeanty: "Saquon Barkley is a good example"

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes has cautioned the Jacksonville Jaguars against using their fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Kimes addressed growing rumors that Jacksonville might target Jeanty with their premium draft selection. The 5-foot-8 RB rushed for an astonishing 2,601 yards in 2024 at Boise State, the second-highest single-season total in NCAA history, just behind Barry Sanders' 2,628 yards in 1998.

The comments came during Kimes' April 24, 2025, appearance on ESPN's First Take;

"Saquon Barkley is a good example...for why you shouldn't take a running back 5th overall," said Kimes.

Kimes' warning comes as betting markets have dramatically shifted in recent days. According to odds released on April 23, Jeanty is now the betting favorite to go to the Jaguars at +110, with the Raiders at +145 and the Bears at +300. He's currently listed at -125 to go fifth overall and -160 to land in the top five picks.

Jaguars to address their needs amid interest in Ashton Jeanty

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

The Jaguars have major needs on their roster, especially on defense. The unit was last in passing defense and turnovers gained in 2024, ranking 31st in total defense and 25th against the run. Offensively, Jacksonville lost playmakers Christian Kirk and Evan Engram in the offseason, leaving holes at the receiver and tight end positions immediately.

Despite these pressing needs, the interest in Ashton Jeanty is partly fueled by Saquon Barkley's recent success with the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley played six seasons with the New York Giants after being drafted as the second overall pick in 2018. Barkley inked a three-year, $37.75 million deal with Philadelphia in March 2024, playing a key role in the Eagles' Super Bowl win last season.

No running back has been drafted in the top five since the Giants drafted Barkley in 2018. His first year as a pro yielded more than 2,000 scrimmage yards and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, yet later years were plagued by injury issues, such as a torn ACL in 2020.

Ashton Jeanty has openly embraced comparisons to Barkley, writing in The Players' Tribune on April 16:

"If you pick me, it's simple: I'm coming to your franchise to do what Saquon [Barkley] and the Eagles just did. I'm coming to win, big, soon."

The running back forced an FBS-high 126 missed tackles last season and averaged 4.6 yards after contact, best among all backs with at least 100 carries.

