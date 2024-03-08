Mitch Trubisky’s wife, Hillary, beams with pride as QB agrees to $5,250,000 with the Bills

Mitch Trubisky is back in Orchard Park.

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills announced that they had re-signed their former backup quarterback to a two-year, $5.25-million contract, with $2.7 million guaranteed. It also carries playing time incentives that can push its value up to $8.45 million.

"It just felt right," Trubisky said. "It felt like kind of going home in the end."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His wife, Hillary (nee Gallagher), was overjoyed at the news, saying on her IG Stories:

"BACK TO BUFFALO (red and blue hearts).

"PROUD OF YOU."

Hillary Trubisky reacts to her husband Mitch's return to Buffalo.

Mitch Trubisky speaks up on keeping in touch with Josh Allen, departure from Steelers

For Mitch Trubisky, with his new contract in hand, he has an impending reunion with Buffalo Bills starter Josh Allen, whom he backed up in 2021.

"We stay in touch, and I've always been rooting for him," Trubisky said. "So, to be on the same team again, it's going to be special, and I'm looking forward to going to war with these guys."

One aspect that has changed, however, is the coaching staff. During Trubisky's first stint in Orchard Park, Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator. He soon left to become the head coach of the New York Giants.

The Bills then promoted then-quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, who was fired in the middle of the 2023 season amid a 5-5 run. Another former quarterbacks coach, Joe Brady, has since assumed the role; and Trubisky cannot wait to learn under him, calling his offense "friendly to the quarterbacks":

"I'm excited to work with Joe. … He brings a lot of energy and passion for the game, and after my talks with him, he's going to let me play my game. I'm not trying to be Josh Allen. I'm trying to be Mitch Trubisky and bring my skills to the table and do what I can do in this offense."

Another topic that the one-time Pro Bowler touched upon was his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who released him in late February before he played a single down of the two-year extension he received in the 2023 offseason. He had nothing but good words for the time he spent in Western Pennsylvania:

“It was a good mutual breakup, I guess you would call it. I mean, there were rumblings that they were going to do it. And so, my mindset was, if it’s going to happen, it’d probably be more beneficial to do it sooner rather than later to help me get a head start in free agency.

"I’m thankful for that, and I’m thankful for my time there.”

The full interview can be seen below.