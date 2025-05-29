Mitchell Trubisky's wife, Hillary, drops 5-word message as Bills QB prepares for 9th career year

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky played for North Carolina during his collegiate career. The Chicago Bears drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. In 2024, Trubisky joined the Buffalo Bills for his second stint after playing for them during the 2021 season.

On Wednesday, the NFL released a post highlighting a few players entering their ninth seasons in the league this year. This list includes Mitchell Trubisky. The quarterback's wife, Hillary, shared the post on Instagram story. Trubisky's wife wrote:

"Can't believe it's year 9," Hillary wrote in the caption.

Hillary's IG story

The veteran quarterback met his wife when he was with the Chicago Bears. The couple tied the knot in 2021. A year later, Mitchell Trubisky and Hillary welcomed their first child together.

Last year, when the quarterback signed a two-year deal worth $5.25 million with the Bills, Hillary congratulated her husband.

"BACK TO BUFFALO (red and heart emojis). Proud of you," Hillary wrote while tagging her husband.

Mitchell Trubisky's career so far in the NFL

During his rookie campaign with the Bears in 2024, Trubisky served as the backup to then-QB1 Mike Glennon. However, in Week 5, he replaced Glennon after a poor 1-3 start to the campaign. Trubisky started all 12 games, recording 2,193 yards and seven TDs passing.

During his four-season stint with the Bears, Trubisky played 51 regular-season games, starting 50, tallying 10,609 yards and 64 TDs passing.

In 2021, Trubisky joined the Bills as the backup to Josh Allen. He saw limited playing time in six games, passing for 43 yards. After one season, he signed a two-year contract to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2022.

He signed a three-year extension in 2023 but was released in February 2024. During his two-season stint with the Steelers, he played 12 games, passing for 1,884 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season with the Bills, Mitchell Trubisky saw action in nine games as a backup to Josh Allen, putting up 179 yards and two TDs passing. The Buffs made it to the AFC Championship game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

