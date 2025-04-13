Mitch Trubisky’s wife Hillary feels "honored" as Miles Killebrew and his wife Kailah renew their vows on 5-year anniversary -"What a blessing!"

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky and his wife, Hillary, showed their love for a former teammate and his wife. Hillary Trubisky shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram, documenting their weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As Hillary mentioned in the caption, they were in attendance as Miles Killebrew and his wife, Kailah Killebrew, renewed their vows after five years of marriage. Hillary wrote:

"Honored to have been a part of the Killebrew’s special day 🤍 Still saying “I do” after five years but with deeper love, stronger faith, and becoming incredible parents. What a blessing to witness your vow renewal and celebrate your love."

In the first photo, the Bills quarterback wore a black tuxedo while Hillary was in a long white dress. Mitch Trubisky and Miles Killebrew were teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons.

Killebrew is a safety, but, spends most of his time on special teams for the Steelers. He is with the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2021 NFL season.

Mitch Trubisky and wife Hillary ventured to Mexico on an NFLPA trip

Mitch Trubisky and Hillary went on a trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico. In a post on Instagram, Hillary shared that the trip was part of an NFLPA (NFL Players Association) event.

She shared their ventures in the coastal town in Mexico, which of course included some fun in the sun. Carolina Panthers punter Sam Martin can also be seen in the photos on the trip. Hillary Trubisky raved about the experience and thanked the NFLPA for inviting them.

"What a trip😍🌸 thank you @nflpa for having us."-she wrote in her Instagram caption

Mitch Trubisky, the former Chicago Bears first-round draft pick from 2017, signed a two-year deal worth $5.25 million with the Bills in March 2024 to back up quarterback Josh Allen. This is his second spell with the Bills, having previously played for them in 2021 and spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in between.

