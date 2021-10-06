'Mixed Feelings'-Stephon Gilmore addresses shocking exit from New England Patriots

It has been assumed for months that Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots would part ways. Many believed that would happen before the 2021 NFL season officially began, but once he was placed on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list to start the season, it seemed that the Patriots were giving themselves and an extra six weeks to make a contract extension or trade happen.

But on Tuesday morning, NFL fans awoke to the news that after four seasons, the New England Patriots were releasing Stephon Gilmore.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/31H8KQF8hq

Stephon Gilmore has 'mixed emotions' about release from Patriots

On Tuesday morning, Stephon Gilmore took to Instagram to announce and confirm reports of his release from the New England Patriots. Gilmore said that he is making the announcement with 'mixed emotions' and that he enjoyed his time with the Patriots.

He then went on to thank the New England Patriots for allowing him to achieve his dreams.

Gilmore even addressed Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the coaches, thanking them for making him great. He finished his post by thanking his teammates and how honored he was to play with them every week.

Stephon Gilmore entered the 2021 NFL season in the final season of his current contract. Gilmore missed mandatory mini-camp and was thought to be a holdout until he reported to New England Patriots training camp.

Gilmore is still rehabbing from offseason surgery to repair a torn quad he suffered at the end of the 2020 season. He was present at Patriots training camp every day, although he didn't participate in team practices.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter The market for Stephon Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is expected to be robust. Multiple teams are expected to be interested, and the 31-year-old Gilmore should be recovered from his quad injury in the coming weeks. The market for Stephon Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is expected to be robust. Multiple teams are expected to be interested, and the 31-year-old Gilmore should be recovered from his quad injury in the coming weeks.

Gilmore was set to come off the PUP list after Week 6 and apparently the Patriots were unable to trade him. The Patriots have very little remaining in salary cap space at about just $54,000. By releasing Stephon Gilmore, the New England Patriots will now have an additional $5.8 million in cap space.

Stephen Gilmore was the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the New England Patriots. He was the first Patriots player to earn the award in franchise history. That same season, he also had a league-leading six interceptions.

Gilmore signed with the New England Patriots in 2017 after five seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the tenth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

