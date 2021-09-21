NFL Trade Rumors: Saints showed interest in Stephon Gilmore but were reluctant to strike a deal with Patriots

The New Orleans Saints have been in the cornerback market since training camp and the release of Janoris Jenkins. Stephon Gilmore is in a contract dispute with the New England Patriots. The pairing of Gilmore and the Saints made sense. Although the Saints were interested, a move never materialized.

Marshon Lattimore is a solidified number one option at the position. Stephon Gilmore was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and would give the Saints two number ones. But the Saints didn't want to pull the trigger and went in a different direction by acquiring Bradley Roby. The question is, why?

The Saints were looking at Stephon Gilmore and others

NFLTradeRumors.co @nfltrade_rumors #Saints Saints Made Several Calls About Trading For Kyle Fuller, Also Had Interest In Stephon Gilmore bit.ly/3EAbkey Saints Made Several Calls About Trading For Kyle Fuller, Also Had Interest In Stephon Gilmore bit.ly/3EAbkey #Saints https://t.co/Ivp1gq7898

Before the Saints made a trade for Roby, they considered Stephon Gilmore. NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport revealed on Sunday the Saints "had eyes" on Gilmore. However, he never elaborated any further on the situation. Jeff Howe of The Athletic revealed why teams like the Saints have been reluctant to pull the trigger on Gilmore.

"First, other teams have been reluctant to give the Patriots a high draft pick and then pay Gilmore – who turns 31 on Sunday and is in the final year of his contract – near top-of-the-market money," Howe said.

"Big-money deals are widely considered the exception for cornerbacks on the wrong side of 30, and that reluctance was exacerbated with Gilmore missing all of training camp and the preseason."

Stephon Gilmore wasn't the only cornerback the Saints had eyes on though. Kyle Fuller of the Denver Broncos was on their list of targets. They called the Broncos multiple times in an attempt to seek a trade. The Broncos' defense is the strength of their team which is likely why they declined the Saints' offers.

Where do Stephon Gilmore and the Saints go from here?

The Saints traded a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick to acquire Roby. They could still be interested in Gilmore at the trade deadline. The Patriots still value Gilmore for his high play in 2020 and seem content trying to agree on a contract extension.

“Similarly, the Patriots haven’t been interested in just giving away the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year who continued to play at a high enough level in 2020, according to league evaluators," Howe added.

If the Patriots want Gilmore to stick around past 2021, they'll need to pay him like an elite cornerback. He's 31 but has been their most valuable player on defense since joining in 2017. Stephon Gilmore is on the PUP list and won't play until Week 7 in 2021. But he raises the Patriots ceiling with his play when he returns.

The Patriots have two quality cornerbacks in Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson. If they can keep them and Gilmore long-term, the secondary is a strength for years to come. Gilmore going to the Saints is a trade possibility to keep an eye on as the trade deadline gets closer.

