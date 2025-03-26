"Mom is a problem" - NFL scout raises major red flags on Luther Burden III as Missouri WR's draft stock takes further hit

Draft season can be unforgiving and unpredictable, and questions regarding draft prospect Luther Burden III’s work ethic and off-field issues may cause him to slip out of the first round.

Long-time NFL insider Bob McGinn released his annual positional analysis of NFL draft prospects, focusing this time on wide receivers. His evaluation of Burden III was predominantly negative.

McGinn gathered insights from scouts and personnel executives in the NFL. One scout alleged that Burden III was coddled by Missouri to ensure he didn't leave via the transfer portal.

“He’s a 5-star; they kiss his a** for three years just to keep him there.”

Another scout raised concerns about his family members' involvement in his career.

“The girlfriend is his manager. The mom is a problem.”

That scout also questioned his training habits, saying:

“But he’s a good player on Saturday, and he’s very ordinary Monday through Friday. That’s an area he’s going to have to improve.”

A scout also told McGinn that there is a huge drop in quality after the top two draft prospects in Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, putting Burden in the next class of receivers.

“I’d go Hunter and then (Tetairoa) McMillan, then there’s a huge dropoff. The rest are second-rounders, at best. At best.”

The doubts raised have led some to believe that, despite his obvious talents, Burden III will fall to the second round.

Luther Burden III has been highly touted throughout his life

The St. Louis, Missouri native has been marked for future success from a young age. He was ranked as a consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school and was the unanimous #1 receiver in his class.

It was a significant coup for the Missouri Tigers to secure the local star. He was their highest-ranked receiver prospect in history. He performed brilliantly in his sophomore season, catching 86 passes for 1,212 yards, earning all-America honors.

Last year, however, his numbers dipped due to lingering injuries and limited opportunities stemming from poor quarterback play. He finished the season with 61 receptions for 676 yards. In three years, he had 192 receptions for 2,263 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns. He also has four rushing touchdowns.

Burden III’s draft journey will be made more complicated by the recent criticism. He will have to answer these questions during in-person interviews, as his public opportunities are now over.

He did not participate at Missouri’s Pro Day, where all 32 teams were present. The wide receiver had previously recorded a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and chose to stay with that time.

