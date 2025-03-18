"Money didn't make Shedeur Sanders soft" - Skip Bayless goes off on concerns regarding ex-CU star's flashy lifestyle

There have been numerous concerns regarding Shedeur Sanders in the build-up to the NFL Draft. Most of those concerns have raised a red flag over how Sanders has seemingly not stepped up his game all that much compared to the year before.

Some of those concerns, however, pertain to his life off the field where Deion Sanders' son has shown a knack for fashion and music. In February, the former Colorado quarterback was spotted at a GQ event alongside his father. In the same month, he also released a rap single titled 'LIFE' to prep for the draft.

While those proclivities have little to do with his IQ or his work ethic in football, some draft analysts have questioned whether he is ready to make it in the NFL. However, Skip Bayless does not think that this should hold any sway over his draft stock. During Monday's episode of the "Skip Bayless Show," he said:

"Some old school white execs and coaches just aren't going to want a franchise quarterback, who already owns several exotic cars, and who already has an NFL star level jewelry collection." [46:32]

"Here's the point, Shedeur grew up with money... Money sure didn't make him soft. Nope. This young man was as tough a college quarterback as I have ever watched, the punishment he took behind shaky lines.

"So many times he got rocked and he jumped right back up and fired another completion. Shedeur Sanders is old school tough. He'll talk a little trash. If you started it, he'll finish it. Will he occasionally tap his watch? It's Shedeur time. That's usually after a big win. Deion Sanders raised his son the right way."

Urban Meyer raises on-field red flag over Shedeur Sanders

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Earlier this month, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was asked for his thoughts on Sanders' draft stock and how his game could translate to the NFL. Meyer had a bit of praise for Deion Sanders' son but also raised a bone of contention in his play.

"I called a GM, friend of mine, and he [Shedeur Sanders] slipped a little bit here," Meyer said. "The reason he's slipping is they're looking at the competition that he played. I don't know if I necessarily agree with that. But I understand, throughout the NFL, there's a concern about if he can make the throw in the tight windows, because in the Big 12 conference, he didn't have to do that very much."

Meyer also noted that most of Sanders' throws were on the run and defenses could force him to make tight-window throws instead once he's drafted by a team in April.

