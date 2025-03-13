"Throughout the NFL, there's a concern" - Urban Meyer makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 draft

The 2025 NFL Combine didn't do a whole lot of good for Shedeur Sanders' draft stock. Entering March, the Colorado QB was widely considered a top-two quarterback in this year's class. While that opinion has stuck, Sanders has been slipping down draft boards since the combine drew to a close in Indianapolis.

Befpre the combine, draft analysts had projected Sanders to land with the Cleveland Browns at #2 or the New York Giants at #3. Now, Sanders' average draft position appears to have dipped to the 6-7 range, which is where the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets stand.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer offered an explanation for Sanders' alarming fall down mock drafts.

"I called a GM, friend of mine, and he [Shedeur Sanders] slipped a little bit here. The reason he's slipping is they're looking at the competition that he played. I don't know if I necessarily agree with that. But I understand, throughout the NFL, there's a concern about if he can make the throw in the tight windows, because in the Big 12 conference, he didn't have to do that very much," Meyer noted during an interview with Colin Cowherd.

"You look at his big plays, a lot of them were on the run, and you know that's that's not necessarily what they're looking for in the NFL. They want a guy that can drop back and make that tight window throw. There's some question marks if he can do that."

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Where Shedeur Sanders could potentially land

A few weeks ago, Tom Brady's Las Vegas Raiders were seen as the most logical destination for Sanders. But since they traded for Geno Smith, that appears unlikely.

That leaves one of the New York Giants or the New York Jets as the best fits for the Colorado quarterback. The Giants are still awaiting Aaron Rodgers' decision, a man who appears to be leaning towards joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Russell Wilson is also available on the market, bringing Sanders to town would fit with the notion of the Jets starting afres with a new quarterback, a new coach and a new general manager.

However, in his latest mock draft, Sportskeeda's resident draft expert Tony Pauline sees Sanders land with the New Orleans Saints to kick off the Kellen Moore era.

