Tom Brady found great success throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL as he called it a career this offseason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback will take this year off before joining Fox Sports in 2024. However, one NFL analyst asserts that it could be awkward at Fox Sports with Brady coming on board.

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen was the No.1 NFL analyst alongside Kevin Burkhardt last season in the booth for Fox. Brady will replace Olsen in that role despite Olsen's success. Richard Deitsch of The Athletic explains:

"Tom Brady did not hire Tom Brady to call games for Fox Sports. Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch hired Brady, so it’s on his Fox Sports management to figure out how to navigate Brady coming in after Greg Olsen established himself with Kevin Burkhardt as a terrific broadcast team."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FOX Sports PR @FOXSportsPR



The two spoke about the scheduling process, what players typically look for when the schedule comes out, the power of the… FOX Sports' annual 'Behind-The-Schedule' series returns with the network's EVP and Head of Strategy/Analytics Mike Mulvihill and lead analyst Greg Olsen.The two spoke about the scheduling process, what players typically look for when the schedule comes out, the power of the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… FOX Sports' annual 'Behind-The-Schedule' series returns with the network's EVP and Head of Strategy/Analytics Mike Mulvihill and lead analyst Greg Olsen. The two spoke about the scheduling process, what players typically look for when the schedule comes out, the power of the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mQeQar8ScW

"There is no precedent for an NFL analyst-in-waiting at the No. 1 level, so Fox Sports executives are going to have to get creative. Giving people money usually helps said creativity."

Deitsch concluded:

"Also, never forget that Murdoch called Brady 'an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,' and that’s a big part of Brady getting paid big money."

Greg Olsen joined Fox Sports following his retirement from the NFL in 2021 after 14 seasons in the league. He was slated to be on the No. 2 team until the departure of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN last March.

Olsen and Burkhardt were elevated to the No.1 position. The question is what will be the role of the former Carolina Panthers star once Brady arrives next year?

Pitting Tom Brady's Fox contract vs Tony Romo's broadcasting deal

Tony Romo with the Cowboys and Tom Brady with the Patriots

The seven-time Super Bowl signed a 10-year, $375 million deal in 2022 with Fox Sports while still playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo inked a 10-year, $180 million deal in 2017 to join Jim Nantz in the CBS broadcast booth.

How much money is Tom Brady worth right now?

Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Per CelebrityNetWorth.com, the former three-time NFL MVP is worth $287.5 million. This worth is not just a result of his NFL salary. It also comes from various endorsements, investments and other business endeavors.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes