Months after vouching to go bald, Micah Parsons switches up his look with new haircut during Cowboys OTAs

Micah Parsons teased his new hairstyle on his social media account. The NFL star shared a story on his Instagram account on Thursday, sharing his new look.

He reshared a video of award-winning barber Bully, showcasing his new hairstyle, with a caption that read:

"Bro really gifted."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Micah Parsons switches up his look with a new haircut during Cowboys OTAs/@_micahparsons11

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

The change in look came just a month after Micah Parsons teased to go bald. On April 9, he shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"I think ima play this year bald headed yall."

Expand Tweet

Earlier this week, the NFL star offered a rare glimpse of his intense workout session on his Instagram account in collaboration with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett later even shared a story of the workout on his Instagram account, praising the fellow NFL star, writing:

"Good work."

Micah Parsons has been preparing for the upcoming season and has joined the Cowboys during the official team activities (OTAs). However, he is also looking forward to his contract extension with the team.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shares an update on Micah Parsons' contract extension

Micah Parsons' contract extension with the Cowboys has been in talks for a while, and the team owner, Jerry Jones, offered an update on it.

NFL reporter Jori Epstein shared an update on her X, writing:

"I asked Jerry Jones for an update on Cowboys extending Micah Parsons. "I haven't talked with him in about 4 or 5 weeks & of course that'll be necessary if he's going to get a (new) contract," Jerry told me. "But he’s got a contract. That’s the point—be sure & clear about that."

Expand Tweet

Micah Parsons, who joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, had been having an in-and-out attendance during the OTAs for the Cowboys. He was with the team on Monday and participated in the first team drills, but he missed the training on Tuesday.

Parsons struggled with an injury last season. He has seemingly recovered and is preparing for the upcoming season. He was the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and last season, he recorded 30 solo tackles and assisted in 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know