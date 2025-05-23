Months after vouching to go bald, Micah Parsons switches up his look with new haircut during Cowboys OTAs

Micah Parsons teased his new hairstyle on his social media account. The NFL star shared a story on his Instagram account on Thursday, sharing his new look.
He reshared a video of award-winning barber Bully, showcasing his new hairstyle, with a caption that read:
"Bro really gifted."
The change in look came just a month after Micah Parsons teased to go bald. On April 9, he shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter), writing:
"I think ima play this year bald headed yall."
Earlier this week, the NFL star offered a rare glimpse of his intense workout session on his Instagram account in collaboration with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
Garrett later even shared a story of the workout on his Instagram account, praising the fellow NFL star, writing:
"Good work."
Micah Parsons has been preparing for the upcoming season and has joined the Cowboys during the official team activities (OTAs). However, he is also looking forward to his contract extension with the team.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shares an update on Micah Parsons' contract extension
Micah Parsons' contract extension with the Cowboys has been in talks for a while, and the team owner, Jerry Jones, offered an update on it.
NFL reporter Jori Epstein shared an update on her X, writing:
"I asked Jerry Jones for an update on Cowboys extending Micah Parsons. "I haven't talked with him in about 4 or 5 weeks & of course that'll be necessary if he's going to get a (new) contract," Jerry told me. "But he’s got a contract. That’s the point—be sure & clear about that."
Micah Parsons, who joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, had been having an in-and-out attendance during the OTAs for the Cowboys. He was with the team on Monday and participated in the first team drills, but he missed the training on Tuesday.
Parsons struggled with an injury last season. He has seemingly recovered and is preparing for the upcoming season. He was the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and last season, he recorded 30 solo tackles and assisted in 13.
