"More than a 50/50 catcher": Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes feelings known on playing with George Pickens

Dak Prescott sees George Pickens as the playmaker who can transform the Dallas Cowboys' passing game.
Dak Prescott is entering his ninth season as the team's quarterback. He connected with Pickens following the Cowboys' trade with Pittsburgh on May 7, bringing the wide receiver to Dallas. The acquisition addresses the team's need for a second star receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb.
Speaking on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas on Wednesday, Prescott shared his initial thoughts about his new target and what he expects from their partnership.
"We've connected," Prescott said. "I'm excited. You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football. You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands. More than a 50/50 catcher. He thinks it's his ball when it's in the air. I'm excited for him. I know we needed some help at that position."
The Cowboys traded a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick. Pickens caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games last season. It came following a breakout 2023 campaign where he recorded 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.
Dak Prescott is confident about the new additions
Dak Prescott believes adding George Pickens creates matchup problems for opposing defenses, as they need to account for two receivers rather than focusing solely on CeeDee Lamb.
"I know CeeDee needs some help, and I think when you have a guy like that, it's hard to double-team two guys," Dak Prescott said on Wednesday, via 1310 The Ticket. "Then when you got other guys, whether it be Jake Ferguson, Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo, guys who have had reps and know how to get open in the league, I think we're putting together a nice group of weapons."
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones compared Pickens to former Dallas star Dez Bryant, noting both players' competitive fire and emotional playing style.
"He's an uber competitor, and we had one in Dez Bryant who was the same way," Jones said on Wednesday, via SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. "I mean, he just couldn't get enough. And boy, when the lights came on and his cleats hit the turf, he was a different guy. And it feels like George is going to be that way."
Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, now CBS' lead analyst, called the acquisition a "game changer" for Dallas. Romo pointed to the previous success when the team had Amari Cooper and Lamb on the field, creating defensive coverage dilemmas.
Dallas expects to begin on-field work with its new receiver during organized team activities starting next week.
