"Most disrespected No. 1 overall pick": Kyle Brandt blasts NFL for giving Cam Ward and Titans zero primetime games

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt called out the league for what he views as blatant disrespect toward Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The "Good Morning Football" host expressed frustration that the 2025 NFL schedule features zero primetime games for the No. 1 overall draft pick and his team.

Ward was the top selection in the 2025 draft after a stellar college career. He set an NCAA Division I record with 156 touchdown passes across three different schools.

During Monday's "Good Morning Football," Brandt didn't hold back his criticism of the league's schedule makers.

"My takeaway is the Titans have zero Prime Time games, zero," the analyst said. "And I'd like to say I can't believe it, but I can completely believe it, because this is not only a franchise routinely disrespected. Cam Ward is by far the most overlooked, underrepresented, disrespected, No.1 overall pick quarterback in my lifetime.

"Understand this, Cam Ward, who is big and strong, and cool and friendly, and professional, and has a very interesting back story, is getting nothing. You will not see him in prime time because he's the quarterback of the Titans."

The NFL released the 2025 schedule on May 15, and the Titans were notably absent from the primetime slate. Instead, 11 of Tennessee's 17 games are scheduled for noon CT kickoffs on Sundays.

Cam Ward gets a rare snub for a No. 1 overall

NFL: Tennessee Titans Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Kyle Brandt's criticism highlights how the NFL's scheduling decisions reflect marketing priorities that favor established stars and franchises over merit and potential.

"You will not see him in prime time because he's the quarterback of the Titans," Brandt said, pointing to what he sees as systematic neglect of certain markets regardless of talent.

This snubbing is rare for top draft picks. According to USA Today, the last time a quarterback chosen first didn't receive a single primetime showcase game was Cam Newton in 2011. Between Newton and Ward, nine quarterbacks were selected with the top pick, and all nine appeared in at least one primetime game during their rookie seasons.

Even Baker Mayfield, who began his rookie year on the Cleveland Browns' bench in 2018, got primetime exposure. This is when he replaced an injured Tyrod Taylor in Week 3 on "Thursday Night Football."

Titans had a primetime game last season with quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph sharing duties for a team that finished 3-14.

While the NFL does have flexible scheduling options that could potentially move a Titans game to primetime if the team exceeds expectations, Ward faces an uphill battle.

His rookie journey begins at Denver against Bo Nix and a tough Broncos defense, followed by a home opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Later matchups include Patrick Mahomes visiting Tennessee in Week 16, and potentially intriguing quarterback duels with Shedeur Sanders (Week 14) and Travis Hunter (Weeks 13 and 18).

