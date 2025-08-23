"Most intelligent Black man I've ever known" - Russell Wilson's wife Ciara snaps back at critics over viral 'corny' label on Giants QB

Russell Wilson doesn’t shy away from expressing his love and admiration for his wife Ciara in public. The New York Giants quarterback’s expressiveness has created an unusual image of him, with fans sometimes referring to him as “corny.” However, Ciara has a totally different opinion on this label.

On Friday, the “Goodies” singer made a guest appearance on “The Breakfast Club” and shared her honest take on Wilson being referred to as “corny.”

“I don't even have to reply to that,” Ciara said. “Why would I even respond to that, you know what I'm saying? I know what I know, and that's all that matters.”

Ciara went on to speak highly of Wilson and praised the Giants quarterback for his character.

“But he's one of the most amazing human beings you could know," she added. "[He's] the smartest, most intelligent Black man that I have ever known, you know. What you see with him is really who he is. So, it's beautiful, it's different.”

Almost a day before ditching the “corny” tag on Russell Wilson, Ciara made her debut on the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast by Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie. The podcaster later opened up about her experience having Ciara as a guest on the podcast.

Ciara opened up about possibility of having baby No. 5 with Russell Wilson

Ciara wants to have her fifth child with Russell Wilson. However, the couple is unsure about the timeline. Interestingly, the two have also pre-decided to call their next child “Cinco.” In an interview with PEOPLE in April, Ciara talked about her family planning for Cinco in detail.

"We going to have Cinco at the right time,” Ciara said. “Will Cinco come? Without a doubt, but we will see where time takes us and leads us. But right now Mama dropping it like it's hot a little bit.”

Ciara is committed to “my husband, my family, my babies, and my work.” This “is chaotic” enough for her to keep aside the family expansion plans for the time being.

