"Mr Make it happen": NFL fans go wild over Kevin O'Connell's 40 time from 2008 Combine

Kevin O'Connell was named the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record after finishing 7-10 last season. Their 14 wins equaled the second-most in franchise history and most since 1998.

Ad

With the 2025 NFL Combine underway, the NFL's official X account shared footage of O'Connell completing drills at the 2008 NFL Combine ahead of being selected in the third round of the NFL Draft. They captioned the post:

"From the 2008 Combine to 2024 Coach of the Year. Kevin O'Connell can do it all 😅 📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork 📱: Stream on @NFLPlus"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the post from the NFL below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans shared their reaction to O'Connell's combine workout. @ultim8cpa labeled the Vikings head coach:

"Mr Make it happen."

@fizzcoins claimed that the most recent Coach of the Year is a robot:

"He's a robot, you cant tell me he isn't."

@RandallBlackb18 suggested that the Vikings are among the most underachieving franchises in the league:

"That team, Detroit, Buffalo, and Cincinnati. The most underachieving teams to ever be immortalized."

Ad

@nateschroeder_ claimed there is one thing that O'Connell cannot do:

"Except win in the playoffs"

@BabylonCenter questioned how coaches can succeed without being able to do what they coach:

"if you can't do it, how do you expect to coach it?"

@PattyJTV responded by pointing out a very successful head coach that never played in the NFL:

"Bill belichick never played in the NFL yet. He coached his teams to eight super bowl wins"

Ad

Kevin O'Connell reveals discussion with New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore was named the head coach of the New Orleans Saints earlier this month. The announcement came just two days after he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX victory in his lone season as the franchise's offensive coordinator.

Kevin O'Connell revealed that Moore reached out to him as he was in a similar position before accepting the head coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings. X account @vikingzfanpage shared the comments:

Ad

"#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said #Saints HC Kellen Moore called him for advice after the #Eagles won the Super Bowl. O’Connell was in a similar situation, becoming Minnesota’s HC quickly after winning a Super Bowl with the #Rams: “I told him it’s going to be the hardest year of your life, but stay true to what you want to build, and understand that you’re building something for not only this year, but beyond.” ( @KFAN1003 )"

Ad

Check out the tweet from @vikingzfanpage below:

Expand Tweet

O'Connell found immediate success as he led the Vikings to a 13-4 record in his first season on the job. In three seasons with the franchise, he is 34-17, however, he is 0-2 in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback