“Must be thinking about nail salon appointment ”: NFL fans roast Caleb Williams for grinning despite Bears losing massively in SNF showdown vs. Lions

Caleb Williams is 0-2 so far this season with the Chicago Bears. With Ben Johnson as the team's new head coach, they have yet to secure their first win of the year. In Week 2, they suffered a humiliating 52-21 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions.On social media, a photo of Caleb Williams is going viral. It was from that third quarter of the game when the Chicago Bears were trailing 14-31. Despite the scoreline, the quarterback could be seen smiling on the sidelines.Fans were unhappy with Williams' demeanor and took to the comments to troll the quarterback.Against the Lions, Caleb Williams completed just 19 of the 30 passes he attempted on the field. He recorded 207 yards along with two touchdowns passing while throwing an interception at Ford Field.On the other hand, the Lions had the upper hand right from the first quarter of the game. Quarterback Jared Goff was in phenomenal form for his team. He completed 23 of the 28 passes he attempted for 334 yards and five passing touchdowns to help his team secure the win.In the post-game press conference, Caleb Williams remained confident that despite the 0-2 record, they can go on a winning streak for the rest of the season and still be a contender for the playoffs.&quot;We got 15 more games. It's the first two games, and there's been multiple occasions teams that rally back and go on a run and that's were focused on,&quot; William said. &quot;And to do that, you got to focus on the next one. This game's over. They scored a bunch of points, we didn't score enough.&quot;&quot;That's typically how football works. You don't score enought points, ... you tend to lose the game. So, being able to move on to the next game, next play, whatever the case may be, is where we're focused.&quot;The quarterback also revealed how Ben Johnson still believes in his team despite his unimpressive start with the Bears this year.Emmanuel Acho calls out Caleb Williams for his performance against the Lions in Week 2Former NFL star Emmanuel Acho did not mince his words while calling out the way the Bears quarterback performed in Week 2.On X, he shared a clip that showcased the interception that Caleb Williams threw against the Lions. Acho stated that the 2022 Heisman winner needs to realize he is not in college anymore and is playing at the professional level. Thus, Williams' focus should be on making quick passes instead of making hero plays.&quot;Somebody got to tell Caleb you're not still in USC bruh,&quot; Acho said. &quot;This is the NFL. If you lucky enough to get out of something like this, throw the ball away clearly. Don't try to make a hero throw and get picked off. You not playing against Oregon State bro. This is the league. ... Just throw it away!!&quot;The Bears next play the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sept. 21. Can Williams secure his first win of the season in Week 3?