"My body tells my story": Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek rocks all-black glamorous ensemble for Ocean Drive magazine cover

By Prasen
Modified Oct 04, 2025 21:41 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek rocks all-black glamorous ensemble for Ocean Drive magazine cover- Source: Imagn

Camille Kostek, the longtime girlfriend of former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, is the newest face of Ocean Drive magazine’s October edition. The American luxury lifestyle and fashion magazine revealed the cover on Thursday, sharing a series of glamorous shots from Kostek’s shoot.

“‘My body tells my story, it’s not something to change to fit someone else’s idea of beauty,’ she says. From mentoring rookies and designing with intention to journaling her dreams into reality, Kostek leads with vulnerability, joy, and self-acceptance,” Costek wrote in the IG caption.

On the cover, Kostek dazzled in an all-black outfit. Ocean Drive described her as the perfect fit for their October star. Kostek is popular for her “Never Not Dancing” personality. She has been one of the stars of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Miami Swim Week.

Ocean Drive also added that Kostek believes confidence is about showing up as yourself, protecting your happiness, and having faith in your journey, rather than being perfect in anyone else’s eyes. Have a look for yourself:

Camille Kostek cherishes Ocean Drive cover after touching IG tribute

The chief editor of the popular magazine Ocean Drive, Paige Pulichino, posted some snaps from the October cover shoot and praised Kostek, and shared her excitement about working with the SI model.

Pulichino said it was a joy to work with Camille Kostek again, calling her fun, happy, and full of positive energy. She added that Kostek’s spirit shines through the October issue of Ocean Drive, and hopes readers can feel her uplifting energy throughout the magazine’s pages.

Later, the 34-year-old model reposted the IG post on her story and wrote:

“Caption🥺🫶🏻 honoured to sit and speak with you for this cover story @paigepulichino It’s so beautifully written. I’ll cherish this spread forever,” the former New England Patriots tight end’s gf wrote.
Camille Kostek cherishes Ocean Drive cover after touching IG tribute from editor [IG/@camillekostek]

Gronkowski’s girlfriend has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and was featured on the cover of the 2019 edition. She is also the on-field host of the game show 'Wipeout on TBS.' In addition to her modeling and hosting work, Kostek acted in the 2021 film 'Free Guy.'

