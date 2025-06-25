"My boy not beating the fat allegations": NFL fans react to Deebo Samuel's first look in new No. 12 uniform

After spending around six years with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round draft pick in the offseason. It seems like the star wide receiver is ready to take over the field with his new team.

Ad

The Commanders released their new uniform for the upcoming NFL season. And who better to represent the team than their new star acquisition? But the post got mixed reactions from the fans. While some loved seeing Samuel in the new fit, others took some jabs at him.

"My boy not beating the fat allegations," one fan commented.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"Dude looks like he ate one too many cheeseburgers," tweeted this fan.

"He bout to be mid as hell just like he was for the Niners the past few years," wrote a fan.

Some fans were excited to see Samuel rock the Commanders' new uniform for the upcoming NFL season:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Deebo looks ready to lead the Commanders to victory! That's a great look for him," wrote this fan.

"Deebo about to take OVER," tweeted this fan.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels gets candid about working with Deebo Samuel

The Commanders are expecting Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel to deliver immediate results. It seems like the QB also shares the same sentiment.

Ad

The WR will be an instrumental part of Washington's offense next season. The QB is already envisioning throwing picture-perfect passes to Samuel, which the latter will turn into touchdowns. He said:

"I’m excited to throw him a screen and hopefully on the stat sheet it says a touchdown for 80 yards and I didn’t have to do any of the work."

Last season, Samuel accumulated 670 yards on 51 receptions along with three touchdowns. It'll be interesting to see how far he takes the Commanders in the upcoming NFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title