"My diamonds better" - Rapper Lil Uzi fires shots at Jalen Hurts, says "it's up forever"

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert stirred attention on Apr. 15 with a pair of Instagram Stories directed at Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. The messages appeared to reference Hurts' fashion choices and jewelry, positioning the rapper’s style and status in contrast to the NFL star’s.

In the first story, Uzi posted an image of Hurts in a playoff pregame outfit, writing,

“My diamonds better lil big bro.”

He followed it up with another post that read,

“Everytime I see you, better have that chain on. It’s up forever.”

Lil Uzi Vert is a Philadelphia native and committed Eagles fan who played a visible role during the team’s 2023 Super Bowl run. His song “Just Wanna Rock” became an unofficial anthem for the team and he led the Eagles out ahead of the NFC Championship Game with the track playing at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, capped off an excellent 2024 season, leading Philadelphia to a 40–22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. Throughout the year, Hurts notched multiple high-impact games, including four-TD outings against the Cowboys and Commanders. Despite missing time late in the season due to a concussion, he returned to guide the team through the playoffs and secure the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

While the intent of Lil Uzi’s posts remains unconfirmed, there has been no public response from Hurts. Given the rapper’s connection to the team, the messages may reflect light-hearted banter, but without further context, interpretations vary.

Chase Daniel questions Jalen Hurts' franchise quarterback value

Former QB Chase Daniel raised eyebrows with his comments on FS1’s “The Facility” Tuesday, where he stated that Jalen Hurts would not be among his top choices to build a franchise around. The remarks add to a growing list of voices expressing skepticism about the Eagles’ Super Bowl MVP despite his success.

“There are only four guys that I would take to start a franchise with,” Daniel said. “Quite honestly... there’s more than four guys who I would take to start a franchise with over Jalen Hurts today. Because of that, I can’t sit here and say I want to start a franchise with Jalen Hurts. He’s not in the top 9 or 10.”

Daniel’s take follows Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay’s omission of Hurts from his own top-five quarterback list. Hurts, who led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory last season, was named the game’s MVP. He has taken the Eagles to the playoffs in each of his four seasons as a starter.

