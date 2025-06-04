“My favorite co-pilot”: Tom Brady shares sweet moment with daughter Vivian

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning champion Tom Brady is enjoying dad duty this week. The former NFL star has posted a few rare glimpses of his daughter, Vivian, enjoying a car ride on his Instagram account.

Brady shared a selfie with his daughter on Instagram on Tuesday, along with a sweet caption, calling her his "co-pilot."

"Cruising through life with my favourite co-pilot." Brady wrote.

Tom Brady shares sweet moment with daughter Vivian/@tombrady

Brady donned a comfortable hoodie while his daughter was sitting by his side in a white outfit. Meanwhile, just a few weeks ago, he shared a few glimpses of his trip to the Netherlands with his son on his Instagram account.

He posted a few pictures of the beautiful locations and also one picture with his son, Benjamin. The former New England Patriots QB posted an adorable selfie with his son, who was showing a victory sign. He also posted a snap of canvas, showing a flower pot drawing along with some other pictures of the location.

Tom Brady is a proud father of three kids. His elder son, Jack, was born on August 22, 2007. He welcomed the baby with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. He was then blessed with another son named Benjamin, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The pair welcomed the baby in 2009, and then in 2012, they were blessed with a daughter, Vivian Lake.

Tom Brady shares a rare glimpse of his pizza while enjoying vacation in the Netherlands

On Tuesday, in another Instagram story, Tom Brady shared a picture of a pizza that he enjoyed in the Netherlands. He shared a picture of his delicious meal, and in the caption he wrote:

"Sooooooooooo delicious. American by birth.....Dutch by appetite".

Still from Tom Brady's Instagram story//@tombrady

Brady is having a good time during the NFL offseason with his kids. He shares a strong bond with his children, and last month, in an episode of the Impaulsive podcast, he opened up about parenting and talked about his kids. He said (via E! News):

“I love laughing at myself—it felt like I was in the locker room and the harder people go at me I actually love it. I don’t take myself too serious, but I do understand for my kids it was really hard.”

Following his retirement from the NFL, Brady has joined Fox Sports as an analyst. He had also covered the Super Bowl LIX for the channel earlier in February, and during the offseason, he is spending time with his family.

