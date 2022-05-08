"My man woke up and chose violence today" - NFL Reddit gave mixed reactions to Tom Brady's Tuck Rule admission

Tom Brady finally admitted that the ball he lost during the infamous Tuck Rule game against the Oakland Raiders might have been a fumble. As those of you who are aware of the story might know, this game took place in 2001 in the AFC Divisional Round.

A fumble ruling would have given the ball to the Raiders, who could have then closed out the game. Instead, as per the Tuck Rule, it was deemed an incomplete pass, the Patriots got the ball back, tied the game, won in overtime and progressed to Tom Brady winning the first of his seven Super Bowls.

Now that Tom Brady himself has come out and acknowledged the possibility that it may have been a fumble, NFL fans on Reddit cannot stop reacting to that. Here are some of the best samplers.

Tom Brady admits on the Tuck Rule fumble, sends social media into a tizzy

Tom Brady @TomBrady Everyone keep this on the down low please. Everyone keep this on the down low please. https://t.co/xPtrg1kXjr

Redditers took to the website to weigh in on this revelation. While some of them were positive, some of them not so charitable. Some accused him of raining on the Raiders parade when there was no need to.

Others continued on that thread and accused him of, presumably mental, violence.

Many were explicit in assigning the blame to Brady, saying that he chose to participate in the trend and upload the video for the simple reason of ruining the Raiders' day.

A few others on the forum ascribed a plainer meaning to Tom Brady's words.

There were those, on the other hand, who were more circumspect and said that it is something that he has already, allegedly, admitted to before.

There were even Raiders fans who acknowledged that it is all water under the bridge at this point. In fact, they believe that it forms part of the Legend of the Raiders, just as many other inadvertently good or bad calls might have shaped their story.

Others saw this as justice, even though the admission did not change anything on the ground in terms of what the Raiders have won since that game and what Tom Brady has.

As always, a lot of the comments also devolved into whether the initial rule was right or not, and if so, if the interpretation the referee took at that time was right or not. Whatever the case, the sheer breadth of reaction shows that this play remains one of the most iconic plays of all time and help set up the career of the winningest quarterback in NFL history.

