"My sh*t got froze": Travis Kelce shares hilarious reaction to Mike Tyson's viral bare butt interview following Jake Paul loss

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made sure to mark his attendance for Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's fight on Friday. Kelce enjoyed the fight night from home, and more than the event, he enjoyed Tyson's post-match interview.

Tyson made headlines last week for accidentally exposing his bare butt during a post-fight interview with his son. During Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce shared his hilarious reaction to Mike Tyson's viral bare-butt interview. Expressing how the tight end found the interview as "the funniest sh*t ever," Kelce said:

“My sh*t got froze literally on Mike Tyson's cheeks dude that felt like a parody going into it," Kelce said. (1:08:37) "Just from like Mike slapping him in the weigh-ins and or in the pre-fight stuff and then when he interviews and then, because I'm pretty sure he did the interview with his son, that was his son interviewed him, he kisses him on the cheek.”

“I've never seen that in an interview ever in my life the guy is done with the interview right before his fight goes and kisses another man on the cheek and says I love you and then walks off and the camera pans and slightly goes down so catch this guy wearing nothing. I immediately sent that to fucking everyone that was the funniest sh*t ever,” Kelce concluded.

Mike Tyson ended up losing the fight to Jake Paul by a unanimous decision last week. Even though Travis Kelce praised Jake Paul for the win, the Chiefs' tight end did note that if Tyson had been in Paul's position, he would have knocked out the Youtuber easily.

"Cleveland kids living out their dreams, baby,” Kelce said.

"The Mike Tyson that we know, if he was in Jake Paul’s position, he would have f–king K.O.’d that guy into a coma. … [Paul’s] got a heart." (1:11:35)

Travis Kelce's fierce message following the Chiefs' first loss of the season to Bills

Buffalo Bills succeeded in breaking the win-streak of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 11 clash. Following the 30-21 loss on Sunday, Chiefs star Travis Kelce voiced out his emotions about the loss on his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday. Kelce said:

"I don’t give a f--k how your body’s feeling. I don’t give a f--k where your mentality is off the field. When you step in that building, we are here to figure s--t out and get better as football players for the football team." (27:04)

Even though Travis Kelce failed at entertaining Chiefs fans on Sunday, he did impress them with his $12,500 luxurious outfit for the game day.

