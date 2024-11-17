Like his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce knows how to grab attention with unique fashion statements. Kelce showed off his luxurious taste in fashion as the tight end arrived in New York for the Buffalo Bills (8-2) vs Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) showdown on Sunday night.

Kelce was spotted wearing a vibrant outfit as he landed in Buffalo on Saturday. Kelce’s luxurious outfit, especially his multi-colored jacket, quickly grabbed fans’s attention. The key highlight of his outfit was the multicolor jacket from The Elder Statesman Patchwork.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to SENSE, the cashmere jacket costs $4200. The Chiefs star paired the jacket with a white T-shirt underneath and black loose-fit jeans. In footwear, Kelce opted for $459-worth Air Jordan 11 Retro white sneakers. Kelce finished his look with sunglasses from Jacques Marie Mage Ascari worth $750 and a $1190-worth Louis Vuitton chain links necklace.

Nevertheless, Travis Kelce opened a large leather duffle bag from Bottega Veneta worth $6000 to carry his belongings. Travis Kelce landed in Buffalo almost a day after his mother, Donna, enjoyed a luxurious vacation to the Cococay Islands. On Friday, Donna Kelce recapped her trip to the Bahamas via Instagram post.

Will Taylor Swift attend Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills on Sunday?

Since Donna Kelce revealed that Taylor Swift might not spend Thanksgiving with Travis Kelce, fans have wondered if she will appear at the Bills Stadium. To clarify, there’s a great chance she might end up cheering for Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs Bills.

Taylor Swift completed her last shift of the Eras Tour in Canada on Saturday. The “Blank Space” singer will return to her tour in Toronto on Nov. 21. Swift doesn’t have a concert scheduled for Sunday, so she will likely attend the Chiefs’s upcoming clash against the Bills.

The “All Too Well” singer’s Eras Tour schedule has been noted as one of the primary reasons for missing a Chiefs game. However, this reason won’t apply on Sunday, as fans might get to watch Swift cheer for the Chiefs tight end.

Do you think Swift will be able to make it to the game?

Also read: Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday? Exploring Travis Kelce’s girlfriend’s possible schedule

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.