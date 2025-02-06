Myles Garrett gives honest opinion on joining the Eagles in future after Browns All-Pro's bombshell trade request

If the Browns thought their nightmare of a season was over, Myles Garrett's trade request proved that the repercussions and fallout would continue for some time. Cleveland has never been a competitive team, in terms of Super Bowl aspirations, for the duration of time the defender has been there barring a few exceptions when Baker Mayfield was the quarterback.

Now, Myles Garrett has made it clear that he wants to leave to join a team that can win the Super Bowl because he is not happy with just personal accolades. Given there are 32 teams that play in the NFL and only 14 that make it to the playoffs, his options are limited. Of those that make the postseason, there are only a few franchises, possibly in the single digits, that can be legitimately considered championship contenders.

One such team is the Eagles, who will be facing the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 this coming Sunday. This is their second appearance at this stage in the last three years, and they have arguably been the most consistent organization in the NFC. Zach Gelb asked Myles Garrett of he has any thoughts about moving his base to Philadelphia and the defensive star had an interesting answer.

He said that he went there for a preseason game and loved the cheesesteak. However, he refused to commit any further because he would like to keep his options open. Conceding that the Eagles would be a great destination, he said,

"We went there [Philadelphia] for a preseason. I definitely got me a cheesesteak. It lived up to my hopes. I'm not going to know, stay too attached to any one team at this point. I know my fate is really is in my hands, but it would be a hell of a destination."

Myles Garrett open to joining Philadelphia Eagles' divisional rivals

Myles Garrett is not closing any options, and that is clear by how he is evaluating other teams. The Eagles defeated the Commanders in the NFC Championship game, and their lack of a star defensive player and pass rusher was cruelly exposed in the 55-23 loss. He said that Washington might be an option too, noting,

"I think they (Commanders) need a pass rusher. I think that's something that they dearly missed there in the playoffs and some of their big games. And I feel like I can fill that role."

The reigning defensive player will not lack suitors, and currently, he is leaving all the options on the table.

