Myles Garrett reveals why he reached out to LeBron James after requesting trade

After requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns, disgruntled star Myles Garrett revealed he asked NBA superstar LeBron James for advice. Garrett decided to end his eight-year stint with the Browns and look for a team that could give him a better chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, the defensive end joined "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss this situation and his hopes for the future. He also disclosed that he talked with King James, who played in Cleveland from 2003 through 2010 before making a shocking decision to leave the city and join the Miami Heat with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

"I just wanted to know what a transition no look like for him (LeBron James), what was his thought process going into it before he left Cleveland," Garrett said. (2:20 onwards) "Just making sure I made a logical decision, taking my time and just trying to take away the pressure of doing something like that. "I know that. Cleveland, really, that area, Northeast Ohio, has been his home. ... "It feels like my home as well... it's not a decision I take lightly," he added.

Learning that Myles Garrett wanted out of the Browns had a similar impact as LeBron James's decision to leave the Cavs 15 years ago. After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, Garrett only improved by the year. He is a four-time First-team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler, and a one-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett couldn't lead his team to a Super Bowl despite his achievements. Following a disappointing 3-14 season, the defensive end called it quits with the AFC North team.

NFL insider names NFC contender right spot for Myles Garrett

When his trade request was reported, Myles Garrett was named a candidate to join several teams. NFL insider Albert Breer believes the Detroit Lions should pursue the pass rusher this offseason.

"(The) Detroit (Lions are) the perfect team for that. Detroit's right in the championship window," Breer said. "They've got cap space. The roster's loaded. There may not be five or six rookies that make their team next year, so their draft picks are a little bit more expendable."

The Cleveland Browns don't seem to have a clear path after the 2024 season. Myles Garrett wants out of that situation, but his exit could face several obstacles.

