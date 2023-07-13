"Nasty person, s*xual predator" - Jackson Mahomes gets wrecked as fans throw jail time shots at TikTok star

Jackson Mahomes seems to have made his return to social media.

While Patrick Mahomes' brother might not be as active as he was, the young TikTok star has resumed commenting and posting on Threads.

With Patrick and Brittany Mahomes attending the 2023 ESPYs awards, Jackson ended up cheering for his family through Instagram comments. He made sure to reach out to both Brittany and Patrick, who posted about their appearence.

Jackson comments on Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Instagram

On Brittany's post, Jackson commented:

"Y'all looks so good, love you guys!".

He added for Patrick:

"I see you bro bro".

Fans, however, weren't happy with Jackson's comments. Many users attacked him due to his recent arrest, referring to him as a predetor who served jail time. While there were some supportive users, many wanted him to stop associating with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Fans throw shade at Jackson on Instagram

Many users directly addressed Jackson, letting him know that no one likes him.

"[Jackson Mahomes] is a nasty person and a s**ual predator," one user wrote.

Another added:

"I watched a documentary about you and you are a terrible person u only known because of your brother."

Another fan added:

"I thought you're not allowed cell phones in jail."

Others also mentioned Jackson's bail, which they assumed was paid for by the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Jackson Mahomes is slowly returning to social media

Following his arrest for sexual battery, Jackson Mahomes seemed to have taken a significant amount of time off from social media. Though the 23-year-old is yet to post on his own Instagram, he has been accompanying his family for various events.

Recently, Jackson traveled to Las Vegas with the fam for The Match. Patrick Mahomes, along with Travis Kelce, took on (and beat) Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Jackson Mahomes on Randi Mahomes' IG account (Image credit: @randimahomes)

In another post, Jackson posed with the rest of his family.

"Spending time with my family is priceless. God is great ❤️ #blessed #grandkidsarethebest #familyislove," Randi Mahomes wrote.

(Image Credit: Randi Mahomes' official IG (@randimahomes)

However, users were also upset with Jackson attending the Taylor Swift concert in Texas. While he didn't post anything on Instagram, Jackson did speak of becoming a new Taylor fan.

Image credit: Jackson Mahomes' official Threads account

Fans, on their end, called out Jackson for attending the concert with Patrick. Many referred to his arrest and how they think nothing has changed about Jackson or his way of life. A Reddit user wrote:

"Money is power. He’ll be just fine and continue to live a life most could never imagine".

The woman who accused Jackson is Aspen Vaughn. She is a 40-year-old KC restaurant owner, who shared a video of Jackson kissing her forcibly. Jackson was arrested after an investigation was launched.

