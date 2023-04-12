Remember how Joe Burrow took down Patrick Mahomes to get to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 NFL season? Shaquille O'Neal does, but in comments made on the Big Pod, dismissed him as the best athlete in LSU sports history in favor of women's basketball star Angel Reese. Here's how he put it, according to CBS Sports:

"She's probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. Male and female. Ever."

He continued, explaining why he's zigging while everyone is zagging:

"See, a lot of us got the package, and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package. It's a lot of names to throw around, men and women, but she is probably the greatest athlete. Some people are going to exclude it to 'woman athletes.' I'm not doing that."

Lastly, he name-dropped Joe Burrow specifically:

"She is the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU because she got it done. Joe Burrow got it done a couple of years ago, but she is way more athletic than he is."

Joe Burrow's Super Bowl loss continues to haunt Bengals QB

Joe Burrow at AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is coming off the most productive season of his career, but many are calling it a net negative in comparison to 2021. Burrow threw for 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions en route to defeating Patrick Mahomes on the second-biggest stage in the league.

In 2022, he threw for 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but ultimately came up short against the same quarterback. Of course, had he gone on to win the Super Bowl, most would have chalked up the quarterback's loss in the playoffs this year to a hangover from the victory.

Instead, he came up short late in the big game and again came up short in the 2022 playoffs. Now, the quarterback has seen what could be the first sign of cooling popularity in the eyes of pundits and fans. Will the Bengals quarterback remind the NFL world of his abilities in 2023 to become the talk of the league once again?

