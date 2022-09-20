"Kirk Cousins out here stealing money", "I f*****g hate Kirk Cousins" - NBA star Josh Hart, Skip Bayless, and NFL fans slam QB for terrible performance vs. Eagles 

The Minnesota Vikings couldn't build off their impressive win in Week 1 over the Green Bay Packers as they succumbed to an ugly 7-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins had one of his worst performances in quite some time. The veteran finished the game with 27 completions on 46 pass attempts for 221 yards. He threw three interceptions, two to Eagles' star cornerback Darius Slay and only one touchdown pass.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate ESPN put together a nice highlight reel of what Darius Slay has done tonight.



Flawless.



Those watching the game did not spare Kirk Cousins on social media. Portland Trail Blazers player Josh Hart was among those that roasted the quarterback on Twitter. He tweeted:

"Kirk Cousins out here stealing money"

Fox Sports analyst and co-host of the Undisputed, Skip Bayless, also brought up Cousins' pay cheque while critiquing him for his performance. He tweeted:

"Kirk Cousins: Most overpaid quarterback ever."

Bayless also claimed he would take Jalen Hurts over Cousins:

Former Eagles star and NFL analyst LeSean McCoy couldn't help but laugh at Cousins' performance. He tweeted:

"Yooooooo lol cousins can’t be serious"

The retired running back also joked that the veteran quarterback might have placed a bet that hinges on him performing poorly:

"Kirk put something on the under"

Cousins was slandered relentlessly on social media during and after his performance on Monday Night Football. Here are some more reactions:

Pete Hailey @PeteHaileyNBCS Troy Aikman on Kirk Cousins: "You can't just randomly throw the ball in the air."



WARNING: NSFW Language

HARD FACTOR @HardFactorNews Kirk Cousins got that dawg in him.



Kirk Cousins' record in Primetime

The loss against the Eagles was the 63rd of Cousins' career. He now has 62 wins and 63 losses in 127 games as a quarterback in the NFL (two games finished in a tie).

While those numbers may not be awful, Cousins has an awful record in primetime games. This was his 18th loss in his 26th career primetime game. He also dropped to 2-10 in Monday Night Football games, joining Vince Evans and Jim Everett as the quarterbacks with 10 losses in 12 games played on Monday.

Arif Hasan, not a psyop 🧑‍💼 @ArifHasanNFL A lot has been made of Kirk Cousins in primetime, but this was one of the worst statistical performances he's ever put up and through three quarters was the absolute worst A lot has been made of Kirk Cousins in primetime, but this was one of the worst statistical performances he's ever put up and through three quarters was the absolute worst https://t.co/b2cG1XPMqw

Since joining the Vikings in 2018, Cousins has earned $115 million and has a 2-2 record in the postseason. Minnesota will pay Cousins $40 million for the 2022 NFL season, which will likely be his last with the team. The amount of time and money the Vikings have invested in Cousins hasn't paid dividends, but he can still prove everyone wrong if he leads them to a Super Bowl win this season.

