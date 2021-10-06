"I can neither confirm nor deny" - Julian Edelman coy on whether Tom Brady recruited him to Buccaneers 

Julian Edelman's experience in retirement seems to be similar to a cliche spy who simply cannot shake their agency. Just when Edelman thought he was fully out, he still gets asked to go right back into the locker room by his former quarterback Tom Brady. His response to the most recent question was a little tongue-in-cheek.

Julian Edelman to the Buccaneers?

Brady famously recruited Rob Gronkowski out of retirement, so Edelman's coy response to a question about whether Brady attempted the same with him feels almost like a confirmation. According to Mass Live, Edelman was featured on Barstool Sports' "Call Him Papi" podcast. During the program, the hosts quickly prodded Edelman on any interactions with Tom Brady about joining his team.

The host, David Ortiz, asked, "Did you receive a phone call from Tommy, ‘Hey, you wanna join me?’”

Edelman responded by saying, "I can neither confirm nor deny.”

The hosts moved on after praising him for staying strong and resisting the whispers of the team down south.

Edelman added, "Foxborough forever, boys."

Edelman's legacy at the New England Patriots

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski were the main trio of stars that made up the Patriots' offense during Brady's second decade with the team. Edelman was drafted by the Patriots in 2009 and retired at the end of the 2020 season. From 2009 to 2020, Edelman played in 137 games and started in 85 of those games.

He had 620 catches for 6822 yards and 36 touchdowns. During his career, he had three years in which he earned more than 1000 yards and five seasons in which he earned at least 850 yards. While Edelman wasn't a touchdown machine, he was one of the most reliable targets for Tom Brady.

Many fans would argue that Edelman's greatest moment was in Super Bowl 51 when he played a critical role in helping the Patriots complete the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Down 28-3 near the end of the third quarter, the Patriots played a perfect game to roar back and force overtime.

En route to victory, Julian Edelman had what many would call the greatest catch in Super Bowl history. While rolling on the ground with a defender, Edelman snatched a bobbling football mere centimeters from touching the ground. At full speed, the catch looked like an incompletion.

However, the replay showed that it was indeed a catch and kept the Patriots' momentum rolling until the Lombardi ceremony. Without Edelman in that game, the Patriots would have lost. Edelman also played a role in numerous other Super Bowls. Many would say that if there is one receiver that has earned some time off, it is the retired Edelman.

