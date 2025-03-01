"Neither one of us are very stylish"— Jason Kelce's wife Kylie subtly credits Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for their fashion game

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are well-known for their fashion statements, often leaving fans in awe of their outfits every time they step out. While fans have often commended the couple's fashion choices, they recently received praise from Jason Kelce's wife Kylie.

Ad

In Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce was accompanied by Chelsea Handler. During one of the segments, Kylie gave a subtle shoutout to Travis and Swift's fashion choices.

"I did not care before we had kids," Kylie said (34:02). "It is why we workout well. Neither one of us are very stylish. We leave that to the other sibling and his family.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kylie also recalled her Las Vegas trip with Jason last year for the Super Bowl. She confessed how they enjoyed gambling and the ex-Eagles star earned more than what he started with.

"Last year, it was the first time I had ever been in Vegas," Kylie said (36:10). "I felt like I had a long streak going that I had to keep it but had the Super Bowl there and my brother-in-law was playing so we naturally had to get out there. But it's funny we stayed at the Cosmo (Cosmopolitan Hotel) and my husband left with significantly more than he started with."

Ad

Kylie Kelce revealed being bothered by media exploiting her bond with Taylor Swift

Until last week, Kylie Kelce was trolled by fans for her alleged refusal to eat Taylor Swift's cooked food. On the Feb. 20 episode of her podcast, Kylie lashed out at fans and the media for exploiting her relationship with Swift.

"The thing that bothers me the most about this headline, besides the fact that I directly addressed why I didn't eat the meal in the caller daddy episode, why are we trying to pit women against women?" Kylie said (10:31). "Why are we doing that? That seems dumb and counterproductive."

Ad

Kylie also expressed how she massively "loves and appreciates" Swift and how happy she has been since the singer started dating Travis Kelce. The podcaster then emphasized her request to fans to stop "pitting women against women" because there are no ill feelings between her and Swift.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.