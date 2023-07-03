Netflix nearing $50 Million deal for rights to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' exclusive documentary

A Jerry Jones docuseries has reportedly been in the works with just one hurdle left to clear. It was unclear which network or streaming service would have the coveted exclusive rights to it. That race is apparently over, with Netflix reportedly landing the documentary about the Dallas Cowboys owner's rise to success in the NFL.

While the deal is not yet officially done, it's apparently expected to be announced in the coming days. The same report indicates that Netflix won a massive bidding war against several other major media companies and will pay nearly $50 million for exclusivity to Jones' upcoming documentary.

According to Puck News:

"A docuseries about Jerry Jones and the heyday of the Dallas Cowboys just sold to Netflix, and the price is just under $50 million, according to two sources familiar. The deal isn’t done, but Netflix emerged as the winner of a bidding war with ESPN, after Amazon and a couple others showed early interest ...

"It’s a big flex for NFL Films as it ramps up a new partnership with David Ellison’s Skydance Sports."

The new docuseries is reportedly going to be 10 epsiodes and primarily focuses on Jerry Jones building the Dallas Cowboys' roster that eventually became one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history during the 1990s. It will apparently follow a similar format to The Last Dance, a docuseries following Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' NBA dynasty from the same time period.

Like Jordan's docuseries, Jones' will also reportedly feature exclusive footage and interviews with players and staff that has never been seen before by the general public. Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin are among the superstars who are likely to appear in revealing interviews about the franchise.

How good was Jerry Jones' Cowboys dynasty?

The peak of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys lasted six years between the 1991 and 1996 NFL seasons. They made appearances in the NFL Playoffs in all six seasons, while also winning five consecutive NFC East division titles. They also posted an incredible 70-26 record during their dynastic run, on their way to winning three Super Bowl rings in a four-year stretch.

While the dominant run made it seem like the Cowboys would be a Super Bowl staple for many more years, that's not the way how things have worked out so far. Entering the 2023 NFL season, they have not only won another ring since, but haven't even appeared in another Conference Championship game.

