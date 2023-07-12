Patrick Mahomes has publicly managed to keep his cool and civil. However, he appeared to slip up just a little in Netflix's "Quarterback". In a clip of the show posted by James Palmer on Twitter, Mahomes revealed, who he wanted to play heading into championship weekend, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line last season.

Essentially, he claimed that he had a better shot to beat Josh Allen, but wanted to face Joe Burrow to humble the team. Here's how he put it:

"I think the Bengals are better, but I think with all those injuries on the Oline so the bills have a chance. I think we match up better versus the bills but I want to play the Bengals. I mean just honestly. I mean I just want to play and we haven't beaten them. I'm tired of them talking."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was said at the height of the brief Burrowhead era, when Bengals fans believed they were the only team that could take the Chiefs out. They reached the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season and defeated the team in the 2022 regular season. But, they ultimately came up short in the 2022 playoffs.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV This is why @Netflix “Quarterback” is so cool to watch. Here is Mahomes at his house after the divisional win over the Jags talking about how he thinks they matchup better vs the #Bills but he wants to play the #bengals because he’s a competitor and is “tired of them talking”. This is why @Netflix “Quarterback” is so cool to watch. Here is Mahomes at his house after the divisional win over the Jags talking about how he thinks they matchup better vs the #Bills but he wants to play the #bengals because he’s a competitor and is “tired of them talking”. https://t.co/d6bpFoKWCd

Patrick Mahomes shuts up haters with Super Bowl victory

President Biden Welcomes The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs To The White House

Chiefs fans rejoiced as the AFC's last line of defense crumbled. Travis Kelce and others celebrated the fall of Burrowhead. Mahomes then went on to win his second Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in a textbook Mahomes playoff game.

Netflix @netflix It's almost time for kick off!



Watch the first four minutes of Quarterback, our new docuseries following Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes. Premieres this Wednesday. It's almost time for kick off! Watch the first four minutes of Quarterback, our new docuseries following Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes. Premieres this Wednesday. https://t.co/NOIsORFmjB

In the game, the Eagles were up 24-14 going into halftime. By the end of the contest, however, No. 15 edged out Jalen Hurts by a score of 38-35. Throughout February and the rest of the offseason, as the conversation turned toward Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady's fate, one tacit understanding seemed to drape over the league. The Chiefs were the rulers of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes battles Super Bowl hangover

No. 15 at F1 Grand Prix of Miami

However, as Bane put better in the Christopher Nolan epic "The Dark Knight Rises," success has a strong winning record against the best. With Travis Kelce and Andy Reid both entering to be the final act of their careers, there are no guarantees of a return to form in 2023.

If one or both take a step back this season, will No. 15 be able to make up the difference, like he appeared to be able to in his first season without Tyreek Hill? At this point, the expectations are Super Bowl or bust on an annual basis, so just a small step back would leave fans and the organization frustrated if Mahomes' mood on the sideline throughout the playoffs last season was any indication.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit "Quarterback," James Palmer, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes