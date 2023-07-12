Patrick Mahomes has publicly managed to keep his cool and civil. However, he appeared to slip up just a little in Netflix's "Quarterback". In a clip of the show posted by James Palmer on Twitter, Mahomes revealed, who he wanted to play heading into championship weekend, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line last season.
Essentially, he claimed that he had a better shot to beat Josh Allen, but wanted to face Joe Burrow to humble the team. Here's how he put it:
"I think the Bengals are better, but I think with all those injuries on the Oline so the bills have a chance. I think we match up better versus the bills but I want to play the Bengals. I mean just honestly. I mean I just want to play and we haven't beaten them. I'm tired of them talking."
This was said at the height of the brief Burrowhead era, when Bengals fans believed they were the only team that could take the Chiefs out. They reached the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season and defeated the team in the 2022 regular season. But, they ultimately came up short in the 2022 playoffs.
Patrick Mahomes shuts up haters with Super Bowl victory
Chiefs fans rejoiced as the AFC's last line of defense crumbled. Travis Kelce and others celebrated the fall of Burrowhead. Mahomes then went on to win his second Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in a textbook Mahomes playoff game.
In the game, the Eagles were up 24-14 going into halftime. By the end of the contest, however, No. 15 edged out Jalen Hurts by a score of 38-35. Throughout February and the rest of the offseason, as the conversation turned toward Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady's fate, one tacit understanding seemed to drape over the league. The Chiefs were the rulers of the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes battles Super Bowl hangover
However, as Bane put better in the Christopher Nolan epic "The Dark Knight Rises," success has a strong winning record against the best. With Travis Kelce and Andy Reid both entering to be the final act of their careers, there are no guarantees of a return to form in 2023.
If one or both take a step back this season, will No. 15 be able to make up the difference, like he appeared to be able to in his first season without Tyreek Hill? At this point, the expectations are Super Bowl or bust on an annual basis, so just a small step back would leave fans and the organization frustrated if Mahomes' mood on the sideline throughout the playoffs last season was any indication.
