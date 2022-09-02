"Never would I question anything Tom Brady does" - Troy Aikman blows off concerns about Buccaneers QB's 11-day break during training camp

Tom Brady's 11 day absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has everyone in the NFL world realing. Even since his return to the team, many questions still arise over where the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback was.

The reason for his absence has been declared as "personal" and last weekend he said himself that he is constantly dealing with personal things that come up at his age. Many criticized the quarterback, though, saying that he was missing valuable time with his offense.

This week, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman came out in defense of Brady, saying that he would never question his decision to step away from the team. As a guest on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast this weekend, Aikman said that if anyone knows what it takes to put a winning field on the team, it's him. Noting that the quarterback would never put his team in a place to do anything but win.

“It doesn't really matter. There is not a more team-oriented guy than Tom Brady. I mean there is just not. There is a reason why he has won the way that he has. He gets it. He knows what it takes to not only play at a high level, but also to create a culture within an organization on what it takes exactly to win. So, never would I question anything Tom Brady does as to how that may or may not detract from the goal of a football team.”-Troy Aikman

Aikman's sentiment was also shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who kept ensuring fans that he wasn't worried about Brady getting on track with his offense. Coming from a three-time Super Bowl champion, it appears that everyone can be assured that his focus will be completely on winning the game.

Can Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl win?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start the 2022 NFL season on the road at AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys. When quarterback Tom Brady steps onto the field, he will officially begin his 23rd season in the National Football League.

The 45 year old and the Bucs won the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy in his first season with the team in 2020-2021. Last season, after posting the team's best record of 13-4, they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win Super Bowl 56.

The veteran quarterback will be without his starting center Ryan Jensen, who went down with a knee injury at the start of training camp. He will also be without his longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski, who decided to retire this offseason.

The Buccaneers offense will still have wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as running back Leonard Fournette.

The Buccaneers do have the pieces on both sides of the ball to make another run, can their veteran quarterback take them the distance again?

