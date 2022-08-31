New details emerge regarding true extent of Brian Robinson’s injuries sustained during attempted carjacking

Life can sometimes be scary, and for Washington running back Brian Robinson, he was minding his own business when something very bad happened. In broad daylight on Sunday, the youngster found himself at the center of a robbery and carjacking attempt that left him with gunshot wounds.

Robinson was taken to hospital with what can be described as non-life-threatening injuries and now, more details have emerged over the attempted robbery in his car.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the two bullets shot at Robinson passed straight through his knee without hitting anything. No bones, ligaments, or muscles were damaged.

To say that the running back was lucky is an understatement, as the situation could have been a whole lot worse for him.

Robinson was released from the hospital just one day after being shot and at the time of writing, he is still on the Commanders' active roster. This suggests to many that although his timeline for a return is unknown, the medical staff thinks his return won't be far away.

The running-back turned up at the Washington facility on crutches and sporting a rather large bandage on his right leg as he was welcomed back by coaches and players alike.

Given the position that he plays, had one of the bullets hit his knee, then it very well could have been that his career was over before it even began. Thankfully though, no significant damage occurred and we can look forward to seeing him on the field at some point in 2022.

Brian Robinson aiming to make his mark in 2022

Brian Robinson was taken in the third-round by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft and is looking to cement his spot on the final 53-man roster. Clearly, the recent events over the last couple of days have set him back a little bit, but the 23-year-old still has his eyes on the prize.

Against the Panthers, Robinson rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown on six carries and caught two passes for 15 yards as well. Against the Chiefs in the Commanders' last preseason game, he rushed for 31 yards on eight carries as he was the featured back for Ron Rivera.

While it is not known how long it will be until we see him on the field, during his limited preseason snaps, we saw what kind of player he can be.

